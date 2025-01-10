Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Suhana Khan: Bollywood stars elevate ear fashion with bold stacked piercings
The stacked piercing trend is making waves in the fashion world and Bollywood beauties are also embracing it with open arms. Check out!
The stacked piercings trend has made its mark on the fashion front, with Bollywood divas embracing it with flair! From delicate stud earrings to statement hoops, stacked piercings allow for versatile ear curation, blending elegance with an edgy vibe. Celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shraddha Kapoor, and Suhana Khan are raising a strong pitch for this trend, inspiring fans to experiment with their ear game.
Let’s take a closer look at their take on stacked piercings and how you can ace this trend like a Bollywood star.
Stacked ear piercings mean several stylishly arranged ear piercings for mixing and matching earrings such as hoops, studs, ear cuffs, and danglers. Whether curated lobe, helix, or constellation piercings, this trend is all about layering earrings to achieve a stylish yet customized look.
1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been ahead of the curve in fashion, and her minimalist stacked piercings are proof! With delicate studs and small hoops, she creates a neatly curated and effortlessly stylish ear stack. Her understated yet impactful approach is a stunning inspiration for those who prefer their ear jewelry to exude simple elegance.
2. Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor's stacked piercings mirror her playful and experimental style. She often sports a mix of studs and small huggie hoops, adding a touch of fun to her effortless looks. Whether it's her casual airport outfits or glamorous red carpet appearances, Shraddha's ear stacks add an extra layer of charm to her aesthetic.
3. Suhana Khan
Well-acclaimed for her trendy fashion sense, Suhana Khan—a Gen Z celebrity—is a big fan of stacked piercings. Her chunky hoops, constellation piercings, and ear cuff styling make her look effortlessly cool. Whether she's at a party or posing for Instagram, Suhana's curated piercings bring a bold yet classy edge to her style.
Stacked piercings go beyond being just a trend—they are a form of self-expression. It's time to take notes from Bollywood celebs like Samantha, Shraddha, and Suhana and give this trend your personal twist. From dainty chic to bold statements, stacked piercings offer endless styling possibilities.
So, are you ready to elevate your ear game?
