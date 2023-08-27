Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears Anita Dongre gharara set and is perfect for Raksha Bandhan celebrations

It is going to be a busy festive week as Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner, and this only means that our calendars are going to be locked with more and more family lunches, brunches and dinners. Are you still confused about what to wear for the celebrations? Well, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest look will help you decide on an outfit that you can invest in for the festive season.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu once again leaves us stunned with her mesmerizing appearance in a gorgeous gharara set by Anita Dongre. Worth Rs 2,40,000, the gorgeous gharara set is overlayed with resham and zardosi embroidery. This layered set in floor-length gharara and a long jacket comes with a striking balance between elegant and edgy. Styled by Pallavi Singh, Samantha's gharara set exudes a regal charm and is perfect to invest in for Rakhi celebrations.

Talking about her makeup, Samantha always prioritizes achieving a flawless look. She completed her look with a perfect coverage of foundation, lots of blush, mascara, and with hair, she styled it in open wavy hair.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Anita Dongre outfit

With her ability to instantly elevate any outfit, the Shaakuntalam actress added an essential addition to your style- sunglasses.

However, the choker seemed to be a bit extra on the outfit. She could have easily skipped choker and let the outfit do all the talking. Nevertheless, known for her impeccable fashion sense and effortless charisma, Samantha has become a trendsetter and can pull off any look with utmost ease and confidence.

