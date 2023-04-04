Samantha Ruth Prabhu's breathtaking look in an affordable banarasi saree is understated elegance

You will often spot Samantha Ruth Prabhu experimenting with weaves. She has also flaunted her love for handwoven kurtas from her own fashion label. For the promotions of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, Sam has been treating us with looks in sarees and evidently, they are her go-to for momentous occasions.

For a media event in Kochi, Sam sported a classic worth Rs. 13,800 saree by Tilfi Banaras. Made of pure kota silk with banarasi cutwork and zari borders, the saree is the keynote of all true elegance. The highlight of the saree is the birds' pattern which looks breathtaking. Sam sure knows how to pull off a simple saree with utmost grace and confidence.

Samantha in a banarasi saree

Beauty-wise, Sam kept it minimal in soft glam makeup, basic mascara and eyeliner. Signature hairstyle and a pair of statement earrings completed her look. Samantha's simple yet elegant saree is a must-have in bridal trousseau. Her look is proof that less is more and celebrates Indian weaves in the simplest way possible.

After Yashoda, Sam will be seen in Shaakuntalam, her first Pan-India project. Directed by Gunashekar, the historical drama will see Dev Mohan in an important role. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is also making her acting debut with this film.

Samantha is furthermore also busy with the highly anticipated Indian version of Citadel. She recently shot for action sequences with co-star Varun Dhawan in Mumbai. Besides these two movies, Samantha Ruth Prabh has also started shooting for Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

