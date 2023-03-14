Samantha Ruth Prabhu's budget-friendly white palazzo set can be an addition to your wardrobe

If you prioritise comfort, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest look in a white palazzo set is a perfect buy. The fashion queen recently watched her upcoming film Shaakuntalam at a private screening with producers Dil Raju, Neelima Guna and director Gunasekhar. For the same, Sam wore a lightweight suit in white and it fits best for those who are looking to build their workwear closet.

Samantha teamed her cotton kurta and palazzo set by The Loom, with a dupatta that came with embroidered organza lace. The embroidered organza lace on the V- neckline and 3/4th sleeves is the highlight and is all things breezy and versatile. Worth Rs 4950, Sam's lace cambric cotton gathered kurta with palazzo is a must-have suit for Summer.

Samantha's white-on-white look:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's style statement is quite on the comfy yet experimental side. Her love for fashion is evident. Be it at the airport or walking a red carpet event, she makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward. She is a fashion force to reckon with.

On a related note, Samantha watched the film today and is confident that it will leave the audience amazed by the powerful emotions. "And I finally watched the movie today! Gunashekar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… thank you for this wonderful journey.#Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me!," she shared her review alongside a happy picture.

