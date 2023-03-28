Samantha Ruth Prabhu's floral tunic and sequins set worth Rs 1,58,000 is all about romantic details

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the fashion queen has numerous renditions of the classic white outfits. The stunner, for the promotions of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam opted for another interesting look in white. Ever since she has started promotions of her film, Sam hasn’t stopped herself from treating her fans with playful OOTDs.

For another round of interviews, Sam wore a simple yet elegant-looking outfit by Mishru label. Going by her previous outfits, one can always find some inspo from Sam on how to elevate simpler looks with utmost ease and confidence. She does it effortlessly and her latest look in Rs 1,58,000 outfit is proof. Floral tunic with sequins sheeting paired with sequins pants and jaal embroidered dupatta. and jaal embroidered dupatta.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's outfit by Mishru label

Known for her simple yet experimental style statement, Samantha Ruth Prabhu teamed her sequins kurta and flared pants with jaal embroidered dupatta. She skipped on jewellery with this look and went with only a pair of earrings. Sam's look proves that festive wear doesn’t always need to be highly accessorised.

Beauty-wise, the actor went with a matte finish but minimal makeup look and open straight hair. Sam's latest look is a perfect pick for a Summer wedding.

