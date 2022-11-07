Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest black look is all about when 'Strong meets Sexy'

Samantha’s dedication to cinema despite illness is commendable. The stunner, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis has kickstarted promotions of her upcoming Pan-India film Yashoda. For the first round of promotions, Sam wore a classic black outfit and is shelling out pure boss babe vibes. For the promotions of Yashoda, Samantha wore straight-cut pants with a stitched-on belt detail by 431-88, Shweta Kapur label. She teamed her relaxed Japanese Crepe pants made with a cropped tailored blazer. Keeping it as minimal as she could, Sam capped her look with barely any makeup, glossy lip, and open hair in soft curls and completed her look with spectacles.

Sam, the fashion queen wore TomFord heels to complete the look. Samantha sure knows to make her workwear look classic yet comfy. She made a strong case for a black pantsuit yet again.