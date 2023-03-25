Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look in Kunal Rawal outfit proves a blazer is no more men's go-to formal wear

Sonam Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, the film industry's divas are known for experimenting with fashion and with their own personal collections. They maintain a high style quotient and play with interesting silhouettes like blazers, suits etc. Pan-India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's style file, as we all know is equally impactful.

For the promotions of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, Samantha sported another out-of-the-box look in a Kunal Rawal outfit. Styled by Pallavi Singh, Samantha made a statement in a suede power blazer, which she teamed with ankle-length flared pants. While it is a risky choice, Samantha pulled off the look with confidence. A blazer like Samantha's will help you sharpen up your look without putting on any comfort. Also, Sam's pick from Kunal Rawal's men's collection proves a blazer is no more a men's go-to formal wear.

Yet again, Samantha has set new sartorial goals and it makes for a perfect elegant dinner date. You will not feel like you’re confined to a desk from 9-6. The blazer fit is definitely to die for!

What a stunner!



Samantha capped her look with minimal makeup, glossy lip and highly contoured cheeks. Open hair, a choker and specs completed her look. She teamed her outfit with Christian Louboutin heels.

Talking about her previous look, Samantha wore a custom-made Namrata Joshipura white cut-out dress. She styled her slit-cut dress with iconic Amina Muaddi glass pumps.



Set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada on April 14, Shaakuntalam is based on the acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’. The film is directed by Gunashekar and it also has actor Dev Mohan in the lead role.



