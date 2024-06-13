Samantha Ruth Prabhu's printed white shirt and jeans look is an ideal choice for work-from-home virtual meetings

As the temperatures are still on the rise, we find ourselves spending more time indoors, and comfort becomes key when it comes to our wardrobe choices. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for fuss-free style, has recently showcased an outfit that perfectly embodies easy-breezy comfort, ideal for both mid-day outings and lounging at home.

It’s essential to opt for clothes that allow breathability and ease of movement during warmer months. Samantha’s latest ensemble does just that. The outfit strikes the perfect balance between chic and relaxed. Let’s break down her latest look which will help you stay comfortable and make you look cool at the same time.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently showcased a stylish and comfortable outfit from her own brand Saaki, perfect for casual occasions. She opted for a white cotton button-down shirt with full sleeves, featuring closed cuffs, collars, a front pocket, and scattered floral prints. The shirt not only added a touch of femininity with its floral details but also provided a cool option.

To complement the top, the Kushi actress paired it with blue high-rise flared denim jeans. Her jeans are designed with a flared hem that falls below the ankles, giving them a fashionable and flattering silhouette.

Advertisement

Samantha’s outfit is perfect if you are working from home and want to feel comfortable yet put together for video calls or virtual meetings. The outfit serves all purposes and strikes the right balance. It's also suitable for family gatherings or relaxed get-togethers where you want to look presentable without being overdressed.

In general, it could be concluded that Samantha’s outfit is appropriate to wear in settings where both comfort and style play a key role. This combination makes the outfit ideal for anyone who wants to run errands during the day or relax at home.

Samantha’s accessories and glam

Talking about accessories, the Oh Baby actress opted for heeled sandals which elevated her already tall frame and made her outfit slightly dressier. In terms of jewellery, the 37-year-old actress chose dainty hoops.

Beauty-wise, the actress opted for a fresh look featuring blushed cheeks which added warmth to her complexion, and mascara-laden lashes which defined her eyes. She opted for subtle nude eyeshadow which gave a soft look to her eyes. A sweep of Kohl added more definition to her eyes. To finish her look, Samantha left her brunette locks open for a chic and relaxed appearance.

Advertisement

In conclusion, whilst enjoying the warm season and its activities, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest outfit shows that comfort and style can be achieved in the summer. Relish the laid-back dressing and the flexibility, comfort, and charm it brings to your summer wardrobe.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 5 times the actress showed us how to rock bralette blouse with sarees