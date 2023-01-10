Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rs 50,000 feather-light saree look will remind you of Bollywood heroines of yore

Following the rave reviews of her first Pan-India film, Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was on a celebratory high. Now, the stunner is back with another film titled, Shaakuntalam. The trailer of the film was unveiled yesterday and Sam looks ethereal in this whimsical tale of love that we can't stop talking about. In fact, even at the trailer launch event, Sam wore a simple yet elegant look that proves 'less is more'. For the Shaakuntalam event yesterday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore an ivory silk organza saree with broad and romantic embroidered work on the border. The feather-light saree by Devnaagri came with detailed cutwork all around. The highlight of the organza piece was the scalloped border that will remind you of Bollywood heroines of yore. Very timeless!

Styled by Pallavi Singh, the Oh Baby actress paired her classic drape with an ivory silk blouse that came with a plunging neckline. Sam made sure to add a regal touch to the light sari worth Rs 48,500, by going minimal. Hair and makeup Talking about her makeup by Avni Rambhia, she kept it basic with a base, lots of compact powder, pink cheeks and mascara. Open hair in beachy waves minus accessories completed her look. Sharing pictures of her latest look on Instagram, Samantha captioned it with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. that read, "Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase , just take the first step." Take a closer look at her look below: