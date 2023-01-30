Samantha Ruth Prabhu's secret to ace a simple saree

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's style statement is very much tonal, trendy, and simple to put together. While accessories play a huge role in her dressing, Samantha equally makes sure to keep her look effortless and simple. Especially when it comes to pulling a simple saree, the Family Man 2 actress never fails to deliver on the style front. But how does she manages to ace the silhouette? The style queen, Samantha, to my observation, pairs her simplest saree with a modern blouse. We have seen Sam sporting strappy, backless, full-sleeves and halterneck blouses. Her collection of blouses offers plenty of inspiration on how to pull off a modern look with a traditional silhouette. Here's a look at her statement-making blouses that will help you to elevate your basic saree this wedding season.

In Raw Mango Saree



Samantha Ruth Prabhu styled her mustard yellow with a black-white stripe Raw Mango saree with a round-neck blouse. She capped her look with smokey dewy eyes, natural lip colour and on-point-filled eyebrows. For hair, she decided to keep it simple in sleek mid-parted low bun and accessorised with golden hoop earrings.



In Devnaagri



Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a repertoire of striking organza sarees. Yes again, she managed to put the look together with a plunging neckline blouse. To round off her edgy look, Samantha went with soft makeup, neutral lip-colour and open wavy hair.

In Picchika by Urvashi Sethi



The Majili fame actress wore this blush pink sari by Jaipur-based brand Picchika by Urvashi Sethi during the promotions of her film, Jaanu. The highlight of this pure Italian organza saree was her movie name Jaanu on the front, in honour of her release. To give a contemporary look, Sam teamed it with a halter neck blouse. Hair tied in a ponytail, and basic makeup completed her look.



In House Of Three



The stunner sure knows how to put her right fashion food forward. For the puja ceremony of her film Shaakuntalam, keeping the occasion in mind, Sam sported an ivory saree which she teamed with a stylish Chikankari blouse. The hand-embroidered blouse ft. sequins, laser cut flowers, shells and fish motifs were the highlight.



In Chikankari saree

