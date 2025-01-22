Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sheer white top paired with wide-leg denim pants makes for perfect go-to outfit for weekend outing

On January 21, we saw an overdose of glamour mixed with sportsmanship when the vivacious beauty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, unveiled the yellow and red jersey of the Chennai Super Champs. Indeed, the jersey drew attention because of its color as much as Samantha drew eyes with her style at the event! Casual, cool and extremely stylish, Samantha’s outfit had its own league of fans. Let’s look at her outfit.

Samantha turned up the glam with a white turtleneck top that was anything but basic. The piece was a slim fit with full sleeves and sheer fabric, which was just enough to maintain edge and elegance. She styled her see-through top with a white bustier underneath, adding a bold yet tasteful touch.

She paired it off with denim wide-leg jeans, thus forming the perfect contrast between structured and relaxed vibes. The outfit just looked effortlessly cool, and with that, she showed us all how to nail off-duty glam, turning heads.

Accessories? Minimal but impactful, of course. Samantha sported sleek silver hoops and golden layered chains, proving once again that small details can make a big statement.

Her makeup was, in one word, faultless. She went for a dewy base for her lit-from-within glow, with a hint of blush for freshness. Her soft pink lips were the perfect finish to her subtle elegance, while bronze shadow and neat liner gave her eyes a touch of drama. And finally, her soft waves lent that touch of glamour to finish off her outfit altogether.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stylish yet bold outfit is ideal for almost every occasion. You can wear it when going out for brunch with friends, out for some shopping, or even a concert or sporting event when you want to present an effortless, edgy look.

The sheer turtleneck and bustier combo exude some drama, while wide-legged jeans keep it casual and versatile. For day, pair with sneakers for a more laid-back feel, or swap for heels for an evening dinner. Full comfort and glam!

Indeed, she knows how to blow our minds by appearing either on television or on occasions. Cheers to yet another season of Samantha wearing her high-fashion hat!

