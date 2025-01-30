Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s striped kurta and wide-leg denim jeans combo is the ultimate friday workwear inspo for all women on the go

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has showcased a perfect style inspiration for those busy days when work takes over but you still want to look fabulous! The actress gave us a glimpse into her hectic workday: despite her packed schedule, we couldn't help but admire her effortlessly stylish combination of a classic kurta and jeans that exudes both comfort and chicness! Let’s dive deeper into her outfit.

Samantha paired a white sleeveless kurta with button-down detailing stretching from top to bottom, its structured collar adding a touch of sharpness. Some finely lined detailing runs down the full length of the kurta, making it simple yet striking. The slits at the sides allow for ease of movement.

Unlike the common straight-cut jeans, Samantha chose to wear a pair of wide-legged denim jeans with a distressed finish. This relaxed silhouette elevated the cool factor of the outfit and created an excellent fusion of ethnic and contemporary fashion. With her accessories kept to the barest minimum yet massively impactful, Samantha's beautiful brown bag added a warming touch to the monochrome outfit and was also a smart workday companion.

The matching brown heels were the perfect complement to the outfit. They were comfortable and subtly sophisticated. To add a bit of traditional charm, she wore silver jhumkas that effortlessly balanced the Indo-Western look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu lives by the “less is more” mantra when it comes to beauty. She opted for classic minimal makeup, including a pink matte lip, slick eyeliner, and mascara-laden lashes that framed her eyes beautifully. For a pop of freshness, she opted for tinted cheeks, giving off a naturally luminous glow. Set open in waves, her tresses added a finishing flair, making the look more relaxed and easy-going.

If you're preparing for a long workday but don't want to compromise on style, this outfit might be just the inspiration you need. A classic white kurta goes well with comfortable denim; neutral-toned accessories are an easy choice; and keeping the beauty look simple but elegant works wonders. Samantha's nonchalant charm proves that looking chic doesn't require over-the-top glam; it's all about comfort with just a touch of minimalism! So, the next time you're caught in that tough "what-to-wear" dilemma, let her inspire you to pull off the effortless kurta-and-jeans look for your day!

Would you try this look for a busy day? Let us know!