Samantha to Pooja Hegde: Bookmark 5 'Too Hot To Handle' saree looks for this wedding season

Celebrities are actually the biggest fashion influencer. Be it with western or traditional outfits, they are always seen pushing the envelope by opting for something out of the box when it comes to fashion. Always on their A-game, these celebs leave us amazed, especially by mixing Indian wear with elements from the west. South divas like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde to Rashmika Mandanna, these stunners clearly don't believe in wearing typical sarees anymore. For religious ceremonies or weddings, one cannot go wrong with a saree look. Hence, it becomes crucial to keep up with the trends. Scroll to see the saree styles of our favourite celebrities that are so modern in thought.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a romantic floral print



Samantha's floral print Raw Mango number confesses her love for modern sarees. Sam likes to get playful with her drapes as she adds twists and a hint of drama by way of the blouses. Here, she wore her favourite piece with a matching deep-v neck blouse that looks every bit classic. The Yashoda actress capped her look with contoured cheeks, mascara and glossy lips. Open hair, a small bindi and a choker neckpiece completed her look. Pooja Hegde colour blocking in saree look and how!



Pooja Hegde’s yellow Raw Mango saree look with a blue blouse is a must-add to your closet. Pooja styled this six-yard in gold zari work with a sleeveless blouse in a cobalt blue shade, giving a standout look. She completed her look with a pair of chandbaali earrings and hair tied in a neat bun and adorned with fresh white flowers. Soon to be seen alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja capped her traditional look with glam makeup and a small bindi. Rashmika Mandanna's black saree look with a strappy blouse



Giving it a modern twist, the Pushpa actress teamed her simple black saree with a bralette- blouse. She capped this super hot statement-making look with smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and beaming highlighter. One can just accessorise this evening look with emerald-diamond adorned jewellery and you are good to go. Keerthy Suresh in floral print



Keerthy Suresh can never go wrong when it comes to saree. Her look in this chiffon saree with a bralette blouse is setting major fashion goals. The Mahanati actress completed her look with a messy bun, and kohl-rimmed eyes and accessorised with a pair of statement earrings. Aditi Rao Hydari in pink

