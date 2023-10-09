Samantha’s corset blouse is EVERYTHING HOT and amps up with modern twist to cape-saree

Oh, I'm sure you must have heard of the phrase "pretty in pink"! And now, prepare to experience the pinnacle of beauty in pink with Samantha Ruth Prabhu! This fashion queen looked gorgeous in pink, and we're here to decipher it for you. Samantha in a stunning pink outfit that seamlessly mixed elegance and fun. Her ensemble was a great combination of soothing colors and dramatic elements that turn heads everywhere she goes. Samantha illustrated that pink is more than simply a color with her dazzling smile and amazing taste. So, channel your inner pink princess and crush the fashion game like Samantha Ruth Prabhu did!

Samantha’s pink saree with a twist

The Kushi actress’ fashion choices never ceased to surprise us, and this time she's aced the game in a gorgeous fusion saree ensemble. The way she draped the saree was flawless, displaying her great taste and flair. The pleats, oh the pleats, were perfectly pleated and were rested beautifully on her shoulder, providing an exquisite touch to her attire. Samantha completed the style by pairing the saree with a similar bustier, which elevated the ensemble to a whole new level. This spaghetti-strapped bustier had a sweetheart hem, which added a touch of charm and elegance. The Shakuntalam actress’ corset-like bustier demonstrates once again that she is a real fashion legend with this fusion saree style, seamlessly mixing tradition and contemporary.

The Yashoda actress accessorized her saree with a mesmerizing cloak to add an unexpected twist to her attire, elevating her style to a whole new level of elegance and refinement. This gorgeous saree was from the house of Ekaya Banaras, which is noted for its superb craftsmanship and attention to detail. Samantha's appearance is a beautiful combination of traditional and contemporary fashion, styled by the skilled Preetham Jukalker.

Pink makeup for pink saree

The Theri actress is the queen of flexibility, and she can pull off any hairstyle. She wore her short hair in bouncy soft waves this time, giving her a fun yet stylish look. The skilled hairdresser Ronit Bhatkar, who worked magic on Samantha's locks, deserves credit for this amazing hairstyle. Moving on to her makeup, the Mersal actress chose lovely pink eye makeup to highlight her mesmerizing eyes. Her cheekbones were expertly sculpted, giving her face dimension, and she finished the look with stunning pink lipstick. The amazing makeup artist Avni Rambhia deserves full credit for her immaculate makeup.

