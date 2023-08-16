Samantha's look in playful co-ord set is perfect mix of comfort, style and sophistication; Guess the price

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is presently busy with promotions of her much anticipated movie Kushi. While Samantha's acting talent is well known, she is also admired for her unique sense of style. She distinguishes out as a game-changer in the quick-moving and constantly-evolving world of fashion, continually pushing limits with her distinctive style. Samantha unapologetically embraces her own distinctive sense of style, deftly fusing elegance with a dash of edginess.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning in a Rs 28,000 diagonally striped silk ensemble

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently enthralled fashion onlookers when she went out in a stunning front tie shirt with black and white diagonal stripes and a front drape skirt with a back closure. The outfit, which was made of opulent silk, was elegant and charming. Bishop sleeves gave a sense of drama and went beautifully with her stylish hairstyle. This stylish costume, created by the esteemed Reik Studio, highlighted Samantha's exceptional style and fashion awareness.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hair, makeup, and accessories

However, due to some style choices, the entire look fell somewhat short of perfection. Samantha's immaculate style is credited to the creative team of Selvi Thangaraj and Pallavi Singh. Samantha accessorized her look with stunning drop earrings at Rs 12,500, as well as a bracelet and earrings from the brand Outhouse. The accouterments provided a sense of refinement to the whole look. The circular eyeglasses from Gem Opticians, on the other hand, felt out of place and disturbed the look's coherence, detracting from its overall effect.

Samantha's innate beauty shone through thanks to the expert hands of Avni Rambhia's makeup, which followed a neutral palette. However, Daksh Nidhi's soft curl hairdo is stunning. The bishop sleeves' dramatic flare and the gentle curl haircut clashed with the outfit. The clashing aspects diluted the overall impression of the appearance. Despite these little stumbles, Samantha's natural charm and elegance saved the overall image. While stylistic decisions weren't exactly ideal, her ability to carry herself with dignity guaranteed that she remained a fashion inspiration to many.

