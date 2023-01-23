Samantha's multi-coloured to Pooja Hegde's flounce sleeve kurta: Ethnic looks to try this Republic Day

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on 26 January 2023 and well, the spirit of nationalism will be high in the country in every possible way. From flag hoisting ceremonies and parades to empowering speeches and gatherings at the offices, 26th January will be celebrated with great grandeur and pride. So, if you're planning to step out and join your friends and colleagues in the festivities, it is equally important that you step out in style. Be it- going the ethnic route or channelling a contemporary look, our South divas show us how to dress the right way when it comes to festive season.

For the love of florals, one can add this easy-breezy kurta by Saaki to their wardrobe that is perfect for summer too. Tie-up and ruffled neck detail along with elastic stylish sleeves add a little drama to their festive look. You can amp your look with silver jhumkas and a pair of juttis.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde's flounce sleeve kurta is a BOMB! One can try this comfy and minimal piece with denim jeans and juttis that will make for a perfect flag-hoisting ceremony. Pooja Hegde completed her V-neckline blue embroidery with dramatic sleeves kurta look with winged eyeliner, open hair, and accessorised with hoops.

Keerthy Suresh

Chikankari is always a good and safe pick when it comes to Indian ethnic dressing, and Keerthy Suresh shows us how to dress it the right way. She wore this beautifully embroidered green kurta with white see-through pants and Kolhapur chappals. On her days off, Keerthy gives her fans a crash course on how to wear chikankari kurtas for casual outings as well. Another note-worthy look to try on Republic Day 2023!

Sai Pallavi's this look in a traditional saree deserves a mention. She adorned her hair bun look with flowers. The Premam actress styled her kasavu saree traditional Kundan head chain, jhumka earrings, and bangles. Whites and ivory are the safest picks for the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Anupama Parameswaran