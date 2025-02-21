Sanya Malhotra adds charm to custom Tiger and Twig dress, flaunts multicolored Avishi necklace worth Rs 8,000

Serving yet another stylish look, Sanya Malhotra looked posh in a custom Tiger and Twig dress. Adding the perfect accessories to the look, she flaunted a Rs 8000 necklace.

By Shweta Patokar
Published on Feb 21, 2025  |  05:58 PM IST |  328
Sanya Malhotra dons Rs 8000 Avishi necklace, styles with custom dress from Tiger and Twig
PC: Pranjal Asha

Sanya Malhotra is currently enjoying the success of her latest OTT release, Mrs. Along with her choice of scripts, she has also amazed her fans with her impeccable taste in fashion. Slaying in yet another look, the diva looked fabulous in a custom-made dress. Let’s break down her look. 

The Kathal actor fashioned a dress from Tiger and Twig. Stitched on royal blue colored fabric, the dress was detailed with golden brocade. With a sleeveless style, the outfit featured a square neck design.

PC: Pranjal Asha

The fit and flare dress sat right above her calf in midi length. Adding a modern touch, the dress fashioned a side slit right up to the thigh. The ensemble looked even more stylish with the tie detail on the neckline.

Seems like the actor had this photoshoot in the comfort of her house as she chose to go barefoot. Accentuating the beautiful neckline of the dress, she decided to fashion a sleek bun and flaunted her freshly manicured French nails.

PC: Pranjal Asha

Going all elegant on the accessories, she donned a multicolored studded necklace from Avishi worth Rs. 8000. Adding another layer, she styled the neckpiece with a heavy bird pendant on a chain from Anu Merton worth Rs. 3.9k. Sanya also added a pair of heavy studded earrings to her look. 

For her makeup, she chose a lightly contoured look. Flashing her glowing face with a touch of highlighter, Malhotra opted for thin eyeliner and some mascara. A peachy lip gloss added the final touches to her look. 

What do you think of the actor’s latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

