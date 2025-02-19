Sanya Malhotra adds old charm to her three-piece custom outfit with vintage brocade neckpiece worth Rs 19,950

Sanya Malhotra’s fashion moves are not going to slow down anytime soon; she’s been constantly slaying, leaving us gasping for breath. After celebrating the success party of her latest movie, Mrs, the actress dropped one of her stunning promotion looks in a custom outfit tailored for the unforgettable fashion moment. She looked enchanting in the bronze ensemble, and we can’t wait to see its details. So, let’s dive into it!

Bringing her strong fashion game to the promotion of Mrs, Sanya Malhotra donned a custom three-piece outfit. As a base, she wore a scooped-neckline blouse layered with a shrug. Adding an edgy and bold vibe to her ensemble, the actress wore the bronze shrug over her shoulders, designed with loose sleeves and an open front. Given the two-toned color effect, the bronze shrug had a rich rust shade, perfect for a contrasty touch.

This isn’t it; her bottom added an enchanting allure to her appearance. She decided to keep her ensemble relaxing yet stylish with the palazzo. But it definitely isn’t the typical one. She wore the bronze palazzo pants with the overlay cascading down from her waist to her knees. Her overall ensemble was prepared with a crushed texture, perfect for the fashion-forward moment.

Moving forward to her styling, the actress highlighted her neck with the vintage brocade neckpiece from Potpourri, which cost Rs 19,950 and can be worn long or short. Her ears were adorned with round, intricately detailed earrings, and her wrists featured a precious floral ring and pink stone kada valued at Rs 49,970.

Her perfectly styled curly hair was the real show-stopper. She effortlessly let it loose, adding a voluminous effect to her appearance. At the same time, her makeup gave her a dewy finish. The concealer and foundation base were accentuated with a blush glow, shimmery eyeshadow was enhanced with a winged eyeliner stroke, and nude lipstick gave her a hydrating touch.

With the brown velvet footwear, the actress completed her look, all set to steal our hearts with her one glimpse.

Sanya Malhotra’s three-piece ensemble was bold and edgy, perfect for all fashion enthusiasts. She beautifully styled her outfit with a statement-making vintage charm that seamlessly blended trendy design with an old-fashioned touch.

What are your thoughts on this Sanya Malhotra look? Let us know in the comments below!