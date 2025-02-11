Sanya Malhotra breaks the bar of casual fashion wearing a striped Mangalore skirt worth Rs 3,800

Sanya Malhotra, who recently delivered an unforgettable performance in Mrs., never fails to impress with her style. Every time she steps out, she turns into a fashion inspiration, making it impossible for us not to take note. Last night, the actress enjoyed a movie date with her mother, serving effortless street-style vibes in a tank top paired with a Mangalore skirt. Let’s break down the details of her ensemble.

For her movie night look, Sanya Malhotra kept it chic and casual. She opted for a cool white tank top, perfect for a relaxed touch. However, the highlight of her outfit was undoubtedly her bottom wear. It wasn’t just any usual choice but something we’d want to add to our wardrobes ASAP—a beautifully crafted Mangalore skirt, priced at Rs 3,800 from the PDKF Store.

The handcrafted skirt was made using striped and hand-block printed cotton fabrics. It featured stitched layers of fabric with concealed buttons on the inner side and front buttons on the waist belt. The A-line fit gracefully cascaded from the waist to her ankles, while the middle slit added a subtle hint of boldness.

Beyond pairing it with a white tank top, this versatile skirt can be effortlessly styled with various tops, making it a perfect go-to ensemble for casual outings.

Blending modern and vintage charm, the actress kept her accessories minimal yet striking. She paired stud earrings with bold stacked rings for an edgy vibe, while a green sling bag added a practical touch. Effortlessly styling it crossbody, she balanced function with fashion. Her half-tied hairstyle, parted to the side, framed her face beautifully.

Her flawless beauty radiated a luminous glow. She enhanced her look with a subtle concealer and foundation base, complemented by a blush glow, highlighter, defined brows, and nude glossy lipstick. Completing her ensemble with white shoes, she was all set for a fun mother-daughter time.

Taking Sanya Malhotra as one of our favorite style inspirations is simply AWESOME. With every look, she effortlessly blends comfort and trendiness, offering major fashion upgrade tips. And this latest ensemble is no exception.

So, when in doubt about the perfect outfit, just take a cue from Sanya’s stunning style—she’s sure to have something chic and inspiring for you!