Sanya Malhotra exudes monochrome charm in Rs 22,975 ivory halter set blending sophistication with modern flair

Sanya Malhotra, the gorgeous and talented actress, is making her mark in the fashion industry, and her evolving style is worth noting. With bold statement looks, she knows how to turn heads and make hearts flutter. One of her stunning outfits that caught our attention was an all-ivory ensemble that beautifully enhanced her figure. Let’s break down the details of her look.

Sanya Malhotra donned a breathtaking sea salt halter set worth Rs 22,975. This ensemble, from Arohi’s classic collection, was designed to exude both energy and relaxation. Crafted from soft satin fabric, it draped delicately around her body. The flattering silhouette featured a crossed halter-style neckline that cascaded down to the calf, while the middle slit amped up the boldness. Adding a trendy touch, the outfit also boasted a backless design.

Bringing monochrome magic to the screen, the actress styled her halter-neck top with matching pants. The flowy, wide-leg silhouette of the bottoms provided ease of movement while adding a modern touch to her overall appearance.

This outfit proves that Sanya Malhotra is not only winning hearts with her role in Mrs. but also serving major fashion inspiration. This ivory satin outfit is perfect for everything—from a refreshing stroll in the city to gracing a glamorous event.

While her outfit stole the limelight, she paid equal attention to styling. Her statement drop earrings gracefully reached her shoulders, while the golden-accented arm cuff added a sultry edge. The Mrs actress styled her hair in a sleek high bun, pulling all her locks back for a sophisticated touch.

Her makeup was absolute perfection. Complementing her light-toned outfit, she opted for subtle makeup that didn’t scream for attention yet effortlessly attracted it. A radiant concealer and foundation created the perfect base, while a soft blush glow, kohl-rimmed eyes, shimmery eyeshadow, and nude lipstick enhanced her beauty. Tying the whole look together, she wore classy white stilettos.

Sanya Malhotra’s all-ivory ensemble flawlessly pulled off a bold and elegant look. From the light-toned outfit and statement jewelry to the classy hairstyle and dewy-finish makeup, each detail seamlessly blended together—creating the perfect look to take inspiration from.