Sanya Malhotra goes bold and gold in Reik dress worth Rs 75K for Mrs success party

Sanya Malhotra is currently enjoying the success of her latest OTT release, Mrs. Gaining appreciation for her acting, she is also turning heads with fashion choices. At the film’s success party, she was seen in a stylish dress from Reik. Let’s take a look at how she styled it.

The Pagglait actor wore a beautiful full-length dress for the event. Designed with gold brocade over a black fabric, the outfit featured sparkly border detailing. The actress chose a tube-fit style for the ensemble.

Adding another mod touch, the dress also featured a back slit. A beautiful choice for the event, the outfit is perfect for late-night events and parties like these. Designed by Reik, the pick came with a price tag of Rs 75,000.

Ditching the usual choice of heels for these kinds of outfits, the actor went for boots. Malhotra styled it with a pair of knee-high boots. The pointed-toe design of the stilettos complemented the outfit well.

Sanya chose to style her hair in a sleek bun to accentuate the design of the dress. For her accessories, she opted for a couple of rings and a pair of gold earcuffs. Flaunting the tattoo on her forearm, she opted for a dark nail color.

As for her makeup, she chose a contoured look. With peachy eyeshadow and cheek tint, she also added some mascara to accentuate her eyes. With dabs of highlighter, the actor completed her look with a pink lip shade.

What do you think of Sanya’s party look? Let us know in the comments below.