Sanya Malhotra styles her Rs 18,500 saree with a matching jacket, but her neckpiece crafted from waste grabs attention

Sanya Malhotra accurately knows what looks the best on her, and the recent wardrobe pick was the perfect example of the same. The actress is currently basking in the love she has been receiving after the release of her film, Mrs. Now, along with her performance in the film, she has impressed us and the masses as she donned a stunning saree, draped to perfection. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

Sanya Malhotra's recent social media post featured pictures of herself draped in a beautiful saree. It was a plaid saree set by TilbyAV valued at Rs 18,500. This ensemble was curated with silk and had digitally printed checks all over it. Also, it featured a bit of a contrasting touch with the piping details. The clean pleats were clearly visible cascading down from her waist to her feet, whereas the pallu was perfectly pleated and put over the shoulder.

The bralette blouse was designed with a matching print and had a slightly deep neckline, which added an edgy vibe to her appearance. The real show-stopper? Of course, that classy blazer she wore over her shoulders. Resulting in a matching three-piece ensemble, the blazer perfectly complemented the vibe of the saree and featured half-sleeves and sequin embroidery at the edge.

Sanya's outfit was definitely glamorous and elegant, but her accessories stood out as well. They were created from waste. Her neck was highlighted with the statement Trachea Collar 2, creating a layer, while the Filli hoops dropped from her ears. Moreover, the Caim cuff and stalk-eyed fly ring adorned her arms. The actress' choice of accessories was definitely not something usual, resulting in a look hard to forget.

Keeping her accessories in the spotlight, the actress neatly tied her hair back into a sleek bun, whereas the radiant glow on her skin enhanced her look. Balancing the bold-shaded outfit, the actress added a contrasting touch with the light-shaded lipstick. Further, focusing on her eyes, she added a bit of drama to it with smokey eyeshadow and kajal, followed by the long, curly lashes. The blush glow on her cheeks and nose perfectly completed her look.

With this look, Sanya Malhotra showed that it isn’t only about the ensemble but all the details that, at last, create an unforgettable fashion moment.