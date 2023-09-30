Sanya Malhotra’s pretty silk satin dress with puffed shoulder is a wardrobe must-have

Sanya Malhotra's fashion progression has been spectacular since her debut in the film Dangal. She has progressed from being a fresh-faced novice to being a real style icon. Sanya has continuously demonstrated her great taste and adaptability with each red carpet appearance and public appearance. She no longer wears modest and subtle outfits; instead, she explores with bright colors, unusual forms, and daring patterns. Sanya's dress choices represent her self-assurance and openness to experiment. Sanya recently came out and showed off her distinct fashion sense. Let's see what she wore.

Sanya Malhotra stuns in silk satin dress

Sanya Malhotra looked stunning in a silk satin midi dress, exuding grace and charm. The sweetheart neckline offered a touch of tenderness to the dress, which was well balanced by the fashionable puff shoulders, which added a bit of drama. The underwired padded cups and boned bodice, as well as the ruched accents at the sides and back, contributed to the dress's allure. The balloon sleeves provided a fun element to the entire appearance, while the slit hemline offered a hint of edginess. Sanya conducted herself with confidence and grace during the event, displaying her great sense of style.

Sanya’s accessories styling and more…

Sanya Malhotra attracted attention in Violante Nessi's Modigliani Dress. This magnificent jewelry, which cost Rs. 1,01,476, demonstrated her exceptional taste and flair. Sanya's innate beauty was highlighted by the dress's trendy and elegant style. She accessorized the gown with gold rings on her fingers, providing a hint of glitz and elegance. Sanya completed the outfit by wearing large oval hoops in her ears, effectively boosting her whole image.

Sanya Malhotra completed her breathtaking attire with a pair of strapped high heels that matched the color of her dress. These shoes gave a touch of refinement and lengthened her form, making her even more noticeable. Sanya's makeup was flawless, with fine eyeliner highlighting her eyes and pink lipstick adding a little burst of color to her entire appearance. Her hair was styled in a swept-back bun with a center partition, giving her a sleek and professional image that suited the beauty of her dress wonderfully. Sanya's outfit was flawlessly put together, exhibiting her amazing sense of style from head to toe.

