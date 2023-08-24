Sara Ali Khan aces the all-white vibe in asymmetrical chanderi kurta, pants, and organza dupatta with juttis

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, some celebrities manage to stand out for their impeccable and simplistic style choices. Sara Ali Khan recently demonstrated her fashion prowess as she effortlessly pulled off the all-white aesthetic. The young Bollywood sensation was spotted donning a mesmerizing all-white kurta set that left onlookers in awe. With an asymmetric chanderi kurta, complemented by pants and an ethereal organza dupatta.

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress showcased an outfit that not only exuded sophistication but also set a trend worth noticing. So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at her fabulous and super gorgeous outfit.

Sara Ali Khan looked magnificent in a beautiful all-white outfit

The spotlight was firmly on the Kedarnath actress when she was captured wearing The Loom’s off-white Chanderi asymmetric kurta with cotton pants. This enchanting ensemble, priced at Rs. 4,940, featured a V-neck design that accentuated her neckline, while the full sleeves added an element of gracefulness. The intricate lace detailing at the placket, sleeves, and hem enhanced the outfit’s visual appeal, contributing to its ethereal charm. One of the distinguishing features of the kurta was the organza lace edgings at the hem and sleeve openings. This delicate touch added a subtle touch of luxury to the outfit, making it ideal for both formal and semi-formal occasions. Additionally, the kurta was thoughtfully designed with an attached mulmul lining, ensuring comfort without compromising on style.

Accompanying the kurta were the off-white cotton pants, which boasted a fusion of comfort and elegance. To complete her look, the Gaslight actress paired the kurta set with the off-white embroidered organza dupatta from The Loom, priced at Rs. 2,690. The dupatta, adorned with lace edging and intricate contrast embroidery, added an extra layer of opulence to the ensemble. Its subtle detailing elevated the outfit’s overall aesthetic, showcasing Sara’s keen eye for pairing elements that harmonize seamlessly. Furthermore, juttis from Fizzy Goblet were the perfect choice to round off this captivating look. Priced at Rs. 3,400, these silver and white juttis boasted beadwork with pearls around their ivory base. The juttis not only matched the color palette of the outfit but also contributed a touch of glamour with their intricate design.

Meanwhile, she chose minimalistic accessories like small jhumkas and matching bracelets. Furthermore, the talented actress’ hair was styled into a straight look whereas, she chose to flaunt her natural beauty with a no-makeup look, which perfectly complemented her classy all-white outfit. Sara Ali Khan’s recent appearance in an all-white ensemble serves as a testament to her perfect fashion sense and ability to effortlessly pull off diverse styles. This beautiful outfit worn by Sara Ali Khan is sure to leave a lasting mark on the fashion landscape.

So, what did you think of Sara Ali Khan’s pure-white outfit? Are you a fan? Would you like to recreate this ethereal fit? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

