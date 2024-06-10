Sara Ali Khan adds a touch of drama to her white dress with stunning feathered sleeves

Neither Sara Ali Khan nor her passion for fashion requires an introduction. Whether she’s walking the red carpet, attending a movie premiere or simply stepping out for a casual outing, she always manages to turn heads.

Her fearless approach towards fashion is what sets her apart from the rest and she is not afraid to experiment with different colours, bold silhouettes and quirky patterns. The result is always fabulous.

Recently when the actress shared pictures of her in a white gown and left us unable to look away. Check out her latest look which might also leave your jaws dropped to the floor.

Sara Ali Khan’s all-white look

Sara Ali Khan dazzled us once again with her outfit choice which featured a white gown custom designed by Maison Tai. Her gown featured one shoulder sleeve and a band-shaped neckline which looked sensual.

But what truly set the dress apart was its asymmetrical hemline, featuring a thigh-high slit which added a hint of seduction to her ensemble.

Adding to the drama were the unique sleeves, reminiscent of a boa scarf, which the Murder Mubarak actress draped gracefully on her arms. The sleeves were adorned with delicate feathers in white which swayed gently giving a playful touch to her outfit.

The white colour of her gown radiated freshness and allowed the intricate details of her dress and feathers to stand out. The actress’ dress is perfect for charity galas, red-carpet events and upscale cocktail parties and will make you stand out from the crowd.

Sara Ali Khan’s make-up and accessories

The Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke actress’ make-up and accessories perfectly created a stunning cohesive look. She opted for silver shoulder dusters which added a touch of sparkle.

Her lips were adorned with pink glossy lipstick and she applied neutral-toned eyeshadow to create a soft and radiant eye make-up look.

Mascara gave her lashes a long fluttery look and her eyebrows were softly defined. A touch of blush on the cheeks added a healthy flush to Sara's complexion, while the highlighter added a subtle glow to her skin. The actress’ hair was styled in a half-tied hairstyle which neatly finished her look.

Let us tell you one thing with certainty. Sara Ali Khan always dresses to impress. She challenges herself and all of us with her fusion of styles and her extraordinary ensembles.

It really does not matter if Sara wears a designer dress or a high-street fashion dress; one thing that is apparent is that there are no boundaries as far as fashion is concerned for her.

