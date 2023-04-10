Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt are stylish Gucci girls with GG Marmont mini bags; Check out its cost

Cannot lose sight of mini bags this season. With plans of comfortable, easy and stylish looks in the works for us, there seem to be two sweet somethings swirling in our minds. Somehow luxurious accessories gobble our attention and this time it stretched to an extreme as one of the old references re-popped up in our archival memory bag. One thing we certainly cannot ignore is how nice it feels when we carry an ever-so-light bag. Can you literally wear your tote bag as a crossbody? That is a little too heavy to imagine. These Gucci sling bags seen on Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt are not only cute but something you can take everywhere like a grab-and-go accessory.

Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt ace their looks with Gucci sling bags

Just like how we are always aah-ing at floral print and cannot stop recommending it this season, making a case for mini-sized bags has been a very Sara style. Taking over the limelight is this GG Marmont mini bag and how, do you know? With both Alia's recent look and a recap of Sara's 2022 look. The foundation of the latter's look was themed casual and we saw how chic she looked outside a salon in Mumbai. What appeared as a monochrome outfit with a tight-fitted, printed and cropped black t-shirt and white ripped hem shorts entered a colourful spree with a pink matelassé leather-made bag and tan-hued flat footwear.

The Atrangi Re actress's sling bag rocked as a crossbody and consisted of a vertically designed chevron pattern, gold-toned double G hardware, zipper closure and a chain strap. An ideal card and lipstick holder, this accessory had a microfiber lining with a suede finish. When can you pursue this look? For shopping preferably with a matching pair of black footwear.

It's a look for sure but a feeling too because it has lots of denim. Since the time it sprouted on the fashion scene, it's become a favourite for aeons and essential. Very few denim haters out there we bet. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was recently spotted with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt outside a theatre in Mumbai. Her look was dedicated to the denim-on-denim trend and you know it earns our votes at the earliest. She styled her OOTN, namely, a blue denim shirt and ripped hem jeans with pink and purple low-heeled and rubber Gucci slide sandal worth Rs. 45,900.51 (approx.) and Made-in-Italy Rs. 76,227.64 (approx.) black bag which the mother-of-one wore in a crossbody style.

Whose look do you love the most? Let us know in the comments section.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Ayushmann Khurrana to Rohit Saraf, a roundup of the Best Dressed men