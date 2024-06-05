Sara Ali Khan brings glitz and glamour to our mid-week in sequin loaded ensemble that is perfect to pin for your next cocktail night

Sara Ali Khan is an actress who can effortlessly switch between different styles. One day she’s in a traditional saree, the next day she’s rocking a boho-chic dress, and then she surprises everyone with a glamorous western look. Each of her looks is a hit and shows her versatility.

This time Sara wowed everyone with a stunning western look also proves that she can pull any look with grace and charm. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit which might make your jaws drop too.

Sara Ali Khan’s latest look

Sara Ali Khan opted for a three-piece ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a white crop top with a round neckline, beautifully adorned with white sequins. The shimmering sequins added a touch of glamour to her simple yet chic top.

She paired it with matching flared-leg pants also covered in white sequins, creating a cohesive and eye-catching ensemble.

To complete her look, the Atrangi Re actress layered a floor-length jacket over her crop top. The jacket featured oversized collars embellished with silver sequins, adding an extra edge.

The jacket itself had a base of white sequins, but what truly set it apart was intricate red floral embroidery, also done in sequins that decorated it all over. The combination of red and white sequins made the jacket a standout piece, perfectly complimenting the rest of the outfit.

Sara's look is such that you can style these three pieces in different ways making it versatile.

An outfit like Sara's is ideal for high-profile parties or events where you want to make a statement. The sequins and elegant details make it perfect for a glamorous evening.

Sara’s accessories and glam

The Simmba actress chose a bold wine-coloured lipstick and winged eyeliner for dramatic effect which complemented her outfit. She opted for mascara-coated lashes which gave her eyes volume, which were highlighted by pink eyeshadow and feathered brows framed her face beautifully.

Her blushed cheeks added a touch of colour to her face, and she left her hair open, completing her glamorous look. For accessories, Sara wore silver heels, adding the perfect finishing touch to her stunning ensemble.

From ethnic to modern, minimalist to glamorous, Sara Ali Khan proves that she can pull off fashion in different looks. Dressing up in any style and being confident has remained one of the outstanding trademarks which place her among the top fashion role models.

