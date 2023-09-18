Sara Ali Khan brings out the funk in white asymmetrical bodysuit, sky-blue cargo pants with Balenciaga shoes

When it comes to Bollywood’s young divas, Sara Ali Khan is the one who seems to be spearheading their rise. This isn’t just true for the world of entertainment but also, for fashion. The glorious Metro In Dino actress has been seen wearing the most incredibly stylish and on-trend ensembles that always make heads turn and leave us wanting for more. Recently, she wore a gorgeous sky-blue and white outfit that totally made a case for light colors with a funky edge.

Let’s delve deeper into the details of Sara Ali Khan’s chic ensemble, complete with the luxurious Balenciaga shoes that added an extra layer of sophistication to her look.

Sara Ali Khan looked super trendy in a sky-blue and white outfit

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress looked beyond gorgeous when she chose to wear a classy white asymmetrical bodysuit that was body-hugging and had an intriguing design. The fitted bodysuit featured a full-sleeve on one side and is sleeveless on the other whereas, it also had a unique cut-out style on the neck. She paired this stylish piece with blue wide-legged cargo pants with tie-ups in the front and a comfortable wide-legged fit. These fashion-forward ankle-length pants also have various pockets on the side throughout the length of the legs. enhancing both style and functionality.

Meanwhile, the talented actress chose to complete her look with matching sky blue-colored Balenciaga chunky sneakers that came with a heavy price tag of Rs. 1,07,596. Isn’t that extravagant? These high-end sneakers not only added a touch of luxury to her outfit but also highlighted her fashion-forward sensibilities. But that’s not all, the Gaslight actress made the wise decision to keep the accessories very minimalistic, with small Gen-Z-approved silver heart-shaped earrings and a simple matching ring. The talented actress made this decision to keep all the focus on her incredibly stylish outfit.

Furthermore, the Kedarnath actress paid attention to every detail, including her hair and makeup. She styled her hair in a semi-ponytail at the back while leaving the rest open and straightened for a sleek and sophisticated look. Her makeup was nothing short of perfection, featuring mascara-laden eyelashes with blue kajal, the perfect blush, expertly applied highlighter, and, of course, the most impeccable nude-colored lipstick. This makeup look perfectly complemented her overall ensemble, making her a genuine fashion maven. It’s quite safe to say that with a stylish outfit, minimalistic accessories, and flawless hair and makeup, Sara Ali Khan left us impressed!

We really can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next, do you agree? What do you think of the Luka Chuppi 2 actress’ stylish ensemble? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

