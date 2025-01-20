Sara Ali Khan brings playful vibes to street style with Mickey Mouse crop top and cargo jeans

Sara Ali Khan always proves that simplicity never goes out of fashion. Her keeping-it-comfy approach has given her a unique impression, and honestly, it’s something we admire the most. Blending comfort with a trendy edge, the actress was spotted in a cool crop top—a perfect staple for everyday fashion. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Known for her minimal style statement, Sara Ali Khan has added yet another chic look to her style guide. She was recently seen rocking a casual crop top featuring a loose fit, a round neckline, and short sleeves. The top was adorned with quirky Mickey Mouse character prints, adding a playful touch to her appearance.

For the bottom, the actress kept it casual by pairing the crop top with cargo jeans. With their loose fit and relaxed details, these jeans are perfect for running errands while adding a dash of style. They’re the ultimate go-to piece for effortless fashion.

If you’re someone who loves comfy, trendy, and fuss-free fashion, this crop top and cargo jeans combination is a winning choice. You can also mix and match with your favorite tops and jeans to create your own perfect look.

The Murder Mubarak actress kept her accessories minimal and everyday-friendly. She opted for simple stud earrings—just enough to complement her look. Adding functionality to fashion, she carried a yellow bag slung over her shoulder, which added a vibrant pop of color.

Sara effortlessly blended street-style fashion with a no-makeup look. Her face had an irresistible glow, proving that sometimes simplicity can bring out the best in your appearance. Letting her hair flow naturally with a middle partition, she completed her look with white cushioned-sole footwear, ensuring both comfort and style.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, showed us how to style a quirky cartoon-print crop top for an everyday look. Her simple accessories and natural charm were enough to capture everyone’s attention. It’s the perfect style guide to keep your daily outfits bold and statement-making.

How would you style this outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

