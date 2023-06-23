Sara Ali Khan comfortably shows off her classy Balenciaga bag that can cover cost of a wedding; Check price

Sara Ali Khan is known for her ability to ace every ensemble including party wear, formal outfits, red-carpet fits, and even the most simple, casual ensembles. The Zara Hatka Zara Bachke actress can turn even the most basic outfits into a super cool and stylish get-up. On top of this, her incomparable smile always elevates her looks, we’re obsessed with her beyond-radiant smile, aren’t you?

Recently, the Kedarnath actress was spotted by the paparazzo near the Puja Films office in Juhu. She stepped out of her car, greeted the paparazzi, and posed for them while flashing her radiant smile. So, do you want to take a closer look at her outfit? Let’s dive right in.

Sara Ali Khan looks amazing in a black ensemble with a Balenciaga shoulder bag

The Gaslight actress was spotted wearing a black coordinated set with a black v-neck cropped top along with loose black pants. She paired them with strappy black slippers to complement the casual aesthetic. To complete her look, the Atrangi Re actress added a silver bracelet with minimalistic earrings. Doesn’t she look really adorable?

The Simmba actress also tied her hair in a neat ponytail, which flaunted her natural beauty. Her natural no-makeup look managed to keep up the casual theme. She posed for the paparazzi with a sweet smile. But, the statement accessory that stole our attention was her crossbody bag. She was carrying a grey and silver Balenciaga Le Cagole Xs Shoulder Bag worth Rs. 3,33,000, approximately. Isn’t that extremely extravagant? It’s hard not to fall for her smile, isn’t it?

What do you think about her casual outfit? Would you want to recreate the same? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

