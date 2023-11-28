Sara Ali Khan exudes black elegance in mini lace dress; her dramatic trail adds oomph

Sara Ali Khan, the reigning queen of hearts, never fails to captivate her audience with her contagious grin and young vitality. Not to mention her exquisite sense of fashion, which never ceases to amaze us. She just posted a series of images on her Instagram account that leaves everyone utterly captivated. Her ensemble was stunning from head to toe.

Stay tuned as we dissect each component of her ensemble and reveal where you can get your hands on it.

Sara Ali Khan looks captivating in a black mini-dress with trail detailing

Sara Ali Khan's design choices never fail to wow us, and her newest black look is a PROOF. Because of its intriguing draping technique, this distinctive short dress is a definite head-turner. The dress has exquisite floral lace detailing in patches, which adds a feminine touch to the entire design. The asymmetrical neckline, with one half mimicking a sweetheart neckline, adds to the intrigue.

But wait, there's more! This flaming black ensemble comes with a long tail, giving it an exciting flare. It is made of taffeta fabric and has a fuller and stiffer aspect, emphasizing the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress’ elegance. This eye-catching attire, designed by Atsu Khose, costs a whopping Rs. 75,000.

About Sara Ali Khan’s hair, makeup, and accessories for this fiery black look

The Kedarnath actress’ choice of accessories for this outfit was just FAB! She wore a pair of black pointed-toe heels with a glitter-encrusted material, which added a touch of glitz to her entire look. Her bold and daring decision to go without any further accessories elevated her look even further. Instead, she let her hair and makeup stand out.

Let's take a look at her makeup and hairstyle. Sara’s hairstyle for this look was effortlessly stylish with a rough edge. She sported the wet hair trend in a gelled and untidy bun with a center parting. She left some fringes loosely framing her face, with soft curls for a natural and undone appearance, to give some flare. The brilliant hairdresser Aasif Ahmed deserves credit for this amazing hairdo.

Moving on, her makeup was nothing short of spectacular. Sara chose a large stroke of thick black kohl to highlight her eyes, combined with a thin black eyeliner for added dimension. Her lips were covered with a delicate yet exquisite pale brown lipstick. Riviera Lynn deserves all credit for her immaculate makeup.

Meanwhile, the brilliant mind behind this style file was Tanya Ghavri, a well-known Bollywood stylist. And let me tell you, her style abilities were on full display in this outfit.

