Sara Ali Khan gives a masterclass on how to rock casual elegance in comfortable printed co-ord set

Sara Ali Khan understands how to control the fashion game when it comes to kurta sets and modest design. She was recently spotted at the airport, effortlessly killing it in a lovely blue co-ord outfit. This attire demonstrated her great taste and preference for comfy yet attractive clothing. Sara nailed the airport style by wearing a co-ord ensemble with fashionable accessories and a positive mindset. She turned heads and demonstrated that modest dress can be fashionable and current with her distinctive confidence. Sara's ability to easily combine comfort and elegance is incredibly inspirational, and she has become a fashion admirer for many. So, if you want to raise your airport fashion game, take a hint from Sara Ali Khan and confidently wear a gorgeous co-ord outfit.

Sara Ali Khan redefines airport fashion with comfort and sass in blue co-ord set

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress was recently spotted wearing a blue co-ord set that caught everyone's attention and set new fashion standards. The set's top was a fashionable kaftan top with a short length, which gave it a sleek and comfortable air. The half sleeves were stylish, and the basic notched neckline provided a subtle element.

Combining the top with flowery patterned pajamas provided a distinctive and eye-catching look, displaying Sara's ability to mix and match patterns with ease. This outfit not only radiated ease but also highlighted Sara's great sense of style.

How Sara Ali Khan accessorized her airport look casual

The actress wore a pair of cat-eye glasses with a hint of vintage charm, instantly upping her style game. She chose a black rucksack to keep things utilitarian, seamlessly mixing fashion and practicality. Her hands were decorated with stacked golden bracelets, providing a hint of sparkle to her entire look, and adding a touch of elegance to her attire. Sara finished off her look with a traditional choice of white trainers, offering both comfort and style.

Are you ready to up your airport fashion game? Follow in the footsteps of Sara Ali Khan and sport those Indian co-ords for a handsome look! This fashionista was spotted killing in a blue co-ord outfit, demonstrating that comfort and glamor can coexist.

So, why not go through your closet and pull out those gorgeous co-ord sets? The possibilities are unlimited, whether it's a kaftan top with a notched neckline or some flower-patterned pajamas. Get ready to embrace the desi co-ord trend!

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra to Disha Patani; B-town divas who rocked the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week 2023