Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan pose in their best ethnic ensembles at Diwali bashes; Outfit details inside

When it comes to public appearances Sara Ali Khan has been known to effortlessly channel her main character energy. This Diwali season the actress gave multiple eye-catching ethnic looks that definitely grabbed attention. In fact, this time Sara Ali Khan was spotted with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan stepping out together for multiple Diwali parties. The sibling duo definitely gave us some cues on flawless festive styling. Here is the complete breakdown.

Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra Lehenga with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Manish Malhotra hosted a big Diwali bash, the star-studded events had multiple celebrities in their best ethnic ensembles, but Sara Ali Khan managed to stand out with her iconic gold lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. Her grand Diwali look was just the right blend of traditional and glamorous. The three-piece sequined gold lehenga made the actress sparkle like never before. The outfit included a choli/blouse, that featured heavy gold-based gota-patti work all over, along with a plunging neckline and elbow-length sleeves. It was paired with a flowy lehenga skirt with gold sequin and gota-patti work all over it.

The ensemble was teamed up with a mesh dupatta that featured a thick gold border and similar gota-patti work and sequin detailing. To make up for the deep neckline Sara decided to add a statement ruby and diamond choker that was the pop of color in her gold-toned outfit. She went with sleek straight hair, gold bangles, and bare ears to highlight her outfit. For her makeup, she went with neutral eyeshadow, glossy neutral lips, and kohl-rich eyes. To complete her look she carried a gold Louis Vuitton bag that definitely added to her look. Ibrahim Ali Khan on the other hand went with a dapper black kurta set that featured lengthened sleeves and gold embroidery. He completed his look with traditional black shoes and a black mask as she paused and posed with sister Sara.

Sara and Ibrahim’s ethnic look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?