Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan pose in their best ethnic ensembles at Diwali bashes; Outfit details inside
Here is a complete breakdown of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s best-dressed Diwali looks.
When it comes to public appearances Sara Ali Khan has been known to effortlessly channel her main character energy. This Diwali season the actress gave multiple eye-catching ethnic looks that definitely grabbed attention. In fact, this time Sara Ali Khan was spotted with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan stepping out together for multiple Diwali parties. The sibling duo definitely gave us some cues on flawless festive styling. Here is the complete breakdown.
Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra Lehenga with Ibrahim Ali Khan
Manish Malhotra hosted a big Diwali bash, the star-studded events had multiple celebrities in their best ethnic ensembles, but Sara Ali Khan managed to stand out with her iconic gold lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. Her grand Diwali look was just the right blend of traditional and glamorous. The three-piece sequined gold lehenga made the actress sparkle like never before. The outfit included a choli/blouse, that featured heavy gold-based gota-patti work all over, along with a plunging neckline and elbow-length sleeves. It was paired with a flowy lehenga skirt with gold sequin and gota-patti work all over it.
The ensemble was teamed up with a mesh dupatta that featured a thick gold border and similar gota-patti work and sequin detailing. To make up for the deep neckline Sara decided to add a statement ruby and diamond choker that was the pop of color in her gold-toned outfit. She went with sleek straight hair, gold bangles, and bare ears to highlight her outfit. For her makeup, she went with neutral eyeshadow, glossy neutral lips, and kohl-rich eyes. To complete her look she carried a gold Louis Vuitton bag that definitely added to her look. Ibrahim Ali Khan on the other hand went with a dapper black kurta set that featured lengthened sleeves and gold embroidery. He completed his look with traditional black shoes and a black mask as she paused and posed with sister Sara.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan at T-Series Diwali Party
Sara Ali Khan was also spotted at the lavish Diwali party hosted by T-Series in an ethnic beige lehenga. The actress paused and posed with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at Amritpal Singh Bindra's home. The three-piece beige-red lehenga set includes a traditional blouse, a flowy lehenga skirt, and a dupatta that featured a thick gold-pink border. To add to her ethnic look Sara went with a minimal black bindi, a minimal necklace, a pair of studs, and gold bangles. To complete her desi look she teamed up her ensemble with a similar printed potli bag that definitely stood out.
For her makeup and hair, Sara went with minimal makeup and let her sleek straight hair down. Ibrahim on the other hand was spotted in a full-sleeved light blue kurta with white embroidery and mirror work. He teamed it up with white traditional trousers and classic tan shoes. However, the highlight of his look was a bearded avatar which made him look like a spitting image of his father Saif Ali Khan.
