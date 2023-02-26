Sara Ali Khan in a Manish Malhotra co-ord set shows how to keep up with the velvet chic once again

Your closet won't stop thanking you or you won't stop thanking the outfit? Your answer will be ready in a bit. Sara Ali Khan's introduction to velvet combos has the right level of everything from allure to statement and perfection. Can the spring heat ever get to someone who is fashionably focused? Her new pretty purple outfit won't be a thing of the past and that's the story don't we all wish to hear? Limit to glamour is never applicable in our books and that is why we believe in the Bollywood diva's recent look.

Her day in Doha had two stories of co-ordinated sets. We've seen how good traditional and western outfits have been to us so far and do you know why Sara's monotone ensemble can be just the new spin to your style? Seek for the change by opting for a Manish Malhotra two-piece attire and just get on the spicer streak.

Sara Ali Khan is a beauty in a velvet two-piece set

Such a reference shouldn't be kept under wraps, isn't it? This outfit certainly has a way of bringing excess royalty and allowing your style to show so. Sara's sleeveless kurta with a close neckline and ruffled asymmetric high-low hem were clubbed with flared bottoms. Of matching niceness and some shiny finish, the Atrangi Re actress looked stunning.

Life cannot get any better than with outfits and accessories that look like seal deasl. Not sorry to haters of kohl, the 27-year-old's look was prettier with the simple eye makeup and peach lipstick.

