Sara Ali Khan in an Alex Perry outfit is monotone chic done right; Can you guess its cost?

A forever sweet spot reserved for satin. What a time to be a fashionaholic when spring is on the way and so are new lessons and looks. What lies ahead of us are beach holidays and more brunches. Winter is the antithesis of the season approaching so what replacements do we look at essentially? Comfortable clothes but sexier the nicer. Guess what popped up on our feeds yesterday? Snaps of Sara Ali Khan in a satin outfit. Is this the fabric to provide the foundation for statements? Her recent look can tell.

Back to the thread of golden hour and glamour, Sara's movie promotions for Gaslight is all about light and love for stylish and colourful ensembles. Now it is also monotoned. An all-white outfit from Alex Perry got its deserved moment in the limelight as styled by Lakshmi Lehr for the Bollywood actress. Need the same supple feeling? Get yours too with this guide.

Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in an all-white satin attire

Corsets are all about the bombshell effect and this masterclass was modish. Sara's crop top with an asymmetric hem often seen on bodysuits is an impactful aesthetic. Do you think so too? It's chic how her strappy top had an asymmetric two-tiered drape and a structured boning. Curated from Triacetate and Polyester in different measures, her Rs. 1,31,869.82 number showed us that we can also look and stay current with Rs. 128,300 'Cadence' pants. Would you wear skinny-fit jeans or wide-leg pants when the scorching sun is outside? Find your priority and the go-to you need.

Of course the latter, right? Because who wants to sweat all day and let icky-ness take over our day? Sara's satin trousers bore a pleated detail, front fly closure and high waist. Look for staple accessories as the 27-year-old picked a pair of white pointed-toe pumps and gold hoop earrings that are also amazingly pairable with dresses, shorts, and more ensembles that will potentially be worn by you this season.

Build the best makeup look in the form of kohl and satin-finish lipstick. Her updo looks appealing.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

