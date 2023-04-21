Sara Ali Khan in House of Eda co-ordinated set is a picture of when Spring meets sunshine

Spring yellow, you have arrived! It's a very bright day, indeed. Who knew Sara Ali Khan's working day would be so vibrantly-painted? As today is all about Eid al-Fitr, we are deeply invested in what to wear at what minute and where to wear a traditional outfit. Does this allow a little bit of scope for a Western outfit to be understood? The Atrangi Re actress's outfit is that of holiday bliss. As always her record of beach-appropriate bikini sets and a few co-ordinated ensembles have shown that fashion epic-ness is her forte.

Rich colour energy. Sara has it comprehended and if you are blown away by her OOTD, take this Friday for a flashback day and look at all fashion archives under her name. Let's get into note-making, dressing up and having a fun frame of mind. What a fine feeling is it to celebrate joys in various forms. Isn't it? What is in the line for us? Mini outfits became truly wearable with the help of the weather and the minds of many celebrities often on an influencing spree.

Sara Ali Khan looks radiant in a co-ordinated skirt set

Sara's look was teamwork done right. Her Rs. 10,499.00 two-piece set by House of Eda proves yellow is an absolute scene-stealing hue. It's freeing to know that shedding layers is currently what is practised the most and this mini attire is truly convincing. As nice as sorbet, the hand-knitted crochet attire was cut up into a mini top with a cropped hem, a collar, lapels, and a couple of buttons. This monotone attire included a short skirt with a waistband.

Some do not look at crochet in a good lens for Spring style. This one is of absolute appeal to us primarily because of its non-tight fitting. Who wants to put up with an uncomfortable experience? We preach stories of comfort a little too excessively.

This India-made outfit was curated from the shell, cotton lining and fine polyester stretch. What else do you think makes this ensemble different? The blazer-like lapels, a collar and gathered-looking finishes (cuffs, collar, and scalloped hems) make it especially amazing.

Is yellow for yellow the set idea? Ami Patel thought otherwise and picked blue for heels. Her pointed-toe printed footwear was chosen from the famously known Jimmy Choo and chain-link anklets from Misho. The 27-year-old sported a fantastic hairdo that had her hair clipped at the back and her makeup base looked matte. Her pink lipstick and kohl were nothing less than pretty on her skin.

