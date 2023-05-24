Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra sequin set proves all that glitters is not always Gold, sometimes it’s Silver

Sequins galore, shopping galore. We cannot save the idea of dazzling in a sequin outfit for another day. Sorry, we're a tad impatient because anything sequins are absolutely to die for. We have stumbled upon the one that is destined for your next look as a wedding attendee. Are you stoked? It's sad if you aren't because we bring to you the definition of best. Now that your friend list is bubbling up, you may get invited to more than just a single function from pre to post and every in-between celebration. If friendships have taught us anything thus far, it is to stay tight through thick and thin. Would you not want to cheer for the coming together of your pals on their big day? Make it happen while wearing a kurta set like the one Sara Ali Khan recently wore, which appears to be a practical piece your closet can hold onto for so many more occasions to come.

For the promotions of Khan's upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the actress was recently styled by Tanya Ghavri in a Manish Malhotra two-piece set. She headed to a chat show along with her co-star Vicky Kaushal clad in a silver co-ordinated combo which had a winsome holographic touch. We can never really be opposed to the idea of taking sparkle wherever we go, especially as a guest. We hope you're keen to follow suit.

A ‘sparkling’ Sara Ali Khan in a designer outfit is an eclectic beauty queen

It's time to make this outfit ours that bore a sleeveless and midi kurta which was teamed with wide-leg pants. Craving for comfort? Find it in no better than a kurta set. You have lots to pick from bandhgalas, angrakha, Indo-Western and the like. Style it with bottoms such as churidar pants, dhotis or palazzos. Let your footwear be the traditional kolhapuri sandals, juttis, or mojaris and jewellery.

Do you also adore pearl embellishments here? We adored it when Malhotra betted on Parineeti Chopra's engagement attire. Whether it's through your attire or accessories, pearls are considered to be timelessly elegant.

Sara completed her look with a pair of pearl-adorned heels. Heels with pearls as decoratives look stunning also with traditional dresses in shades of white, ivory, blush pink, or lavender and so on, but also look fail-proof with pastels and bold-hued outfits.

With regard to her outfit, there was variation as co-ordinated outfits do not necessarily have to mean monotone; there was no end to holographic, no end to shine. If you’re a dress-for-compliment type, get yourself this stylish ensemble. And if you fully want to embrace the haze that holographic can put you in, look for joys through accessories such as clutches, heels and jewellery. Also, examples of a futuristic style are jackets and blazers that can be layered over your ensemble. You can also create more looks when you pair these with solid-coloured dresses and jumpsuits.

Sara wore a pair of drop earrings and her makeup included a glittery eyeshadow, pink blush and a glossy pout. A wavy hairdo signed off her look.

Advertisement

Do you love her travel outfit? Let us know in the comments section.