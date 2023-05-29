Sara Ali Khan in Payal & Zinal co-ordinated shorts set proves florals are fabulous fashion win in Summer

Prints on prints, but make it floral. One of the biggest but also the quickest switches we made towards the brink of Winter was to pick on all kinds of flower print. When given the opportunity, you too should wear them chic (repeatedly, too!). We are now compelled to recreate Sara Ali Khan's look from the recent promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Well, this is a fabulous look that can ready you up for brunches and it cannot get easier.

Khan is usually in a color rut and what comes as no shocker is that she knows what it takes to be a pro at it. The Bollywood actress also wears hues as if they are made for her. Particularly, she will make you look at neon through sunshine and storm too. Can you believe it? For now, let her new look be your first pitstop at proof-checking and soon we shall together sit through her past looks.

Maybe flower prints aren't your favorite because you've overplayed them through your style. But, let us put that little seed of influence in your mind. In Summer, when the sky is so bright, shouldn't your outfit too try and match up to it?

Sara Ali Khan looks super cool in a Summer co-ordinated set

The 27-year-old was styled by Tanya Ghavri in a Payal & Zinal co-ordinated set. It is as stylish, warm and Summer as it appears on the surface with a blazer teamed with shorts. Who doesn't love shorts right now? We would trade anything in this world (minus floral prints) to get ourselves these cute shorts. No two sizes of floral prints are the same, some are small whereas some are pretty big for the eyes, you simply need to pick your favorite - that's like your first job.

You can also pair these shorts with alternative options like a solid-color crop top or oversized tees. This can give your attire a more casual look. With this one, the world is undoubtedly your oyster. Do you want to dress up the same as Sara? You only need to look at the structure of how her multi-coloured blazer and shorts were teamed together. She rocked a cropped blazer which was designed with notch lapels and structured shoulders. Tanya Ghavri styled her look with ivory-heeled and lace-up boots.

Sara's hair was partially tied into a ponytail while the rest of it was combed and placed at the front. She applied Kohl and nude lipstick.

The heat is a little too much to cope with so keep your look simple. Allow your blazer to be the statement piece and do not over-layer it up. Although, you can wear a crop top, tank top or bralette beneath it for extra coverage. Again, only the ones made from lightweight fabrics, preferably, cotton. It would also look sexy and sweet to have this blazer clubbed with a denim mini skirt, bum shorts and ripped pants.

Advertisement

Do you love her outfit? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor's 'Barbie' chic look in Mélani The Label’s one-shoulder gown is peak prettiness; Know its cost