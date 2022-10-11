Sara Ali Khan in The Loom kurta set perks up her desi glam with a neon pink Dior handbag

Sara Ali Khan has always been that kurta girl. Some of us are serial chillers, some serial wearers, and some serial repeaters. The Atrangi Re actress certainly knows how to do it all. Her fashion rounds are a reflection that nothing can step in between her and her non-fading love for neon and ethnic ensembles. No fad, just fun, and glam is her logic. We're all under mainstream scrutiny for what can be credited as the most wearable outfit this festive month and later, kurtas can be absolutely added, and does a bag ever break our hearts?

Seems like someone gave us the answer already with her airport look. Jetted off from Mumbai recently, the 27-year-old donned a kurta for the second time. Repeat but make it look like the one to rave about. Picked from The Loom, she wore this ethnic set back in 2021 to the trailer launch of her previously released movie. This ensemble made from chanderi featured a midi kurta with a V lace embroidered neckline, long sleeves, and sheer embroidered hems. She put it out further with straight-fit pants and a dupatta.

Her look was already packed with the statement Rs. 4,990 combo but what added more glow to it was her neon pink arm candy. A minimalist kurta and a neon bag? Now that sounds like fashion to us.

Her new find in a very pink form is from Christian Dior. Curated from calfskin, her bowling bag by Maria Grazia Chiuri features double handles and multiple zips. Do we need a tote? Definitely not if you know how to make do with this cutesy one. Sara accessorised her look with tiered chunky earrings and juttis from Fizzy Goblet. Makeup and hairdo weren't heavy on anything, all less, fuss-free, and fresh.