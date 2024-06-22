Sara Ali Khan is in her cool girl era as she rocks crop top and denim cargo pants but her luxe bags have our attention

Sara Ali Khan is known for her eccentric style. She has often shown that she can rock a fancy gown look as much as she can slay in simple outfits.

Even on holidays, the actress prefers not to wear OTT outfits, proving she prefers comfort over style when she’s on the go. Recently, she shared some pictures from her recent trip and her outfit choice is testimony that she’s in her cool girl era.

Sara Ali Khan’s vacation look

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from her vacation and we are taking notes on her outfit. She looked stylish and comfortable in a black fitted crop top and long sleeves. She paired her top with denim cargo pants that had plenty of pockets, adding a practical yet stylish trendy touch to her look.

To stay cozy, the Atrangi Re actress layered her crop top with a brown shawl that had playful tassels. This not only kept her warm but also added a chic element to her ensemble. The combination of the fitted crop top and cargo pants showed off Sara’s simple yet fashionable style, perfect for a day out during the holidays.

Sara’s accessories and glam

The Simmba actress’ recent vacation not only showcased her trendy outfit but also highlighted her luxurious taste in accessories. She sported pink framed sunglasses from YSL (Saint Laurent), which added a chic touch to her look.

In the pictures, the 28-year-old actress was seen carrying two stunning designer bags. One is a Louis Vuitton watercolor dust shoulder bag, known for its high-end appeal. The other one was a Valentino Garavani one stud nappa bag.

For her make-up, Sara opted for a natural yet radiant look. She had tinted cheeks that gave her a fresh glow, complemented with a flawless base. Her lips were adorned with soft pink shade which enhanced her beauty. To complete her relaxed holiday look, she styled her hair in a messy ponytail.

However, no matter if it is on-screen or off-screen, Sara Ali Khan continues to be the fashion icon with her comfortable yet stylish looks. Her outfit is an excellent mix of glamour and comfort, which makes her vacation look quite remarkable. Her vacation pictures also teach us that simplicity can sometimes be the best way to look glamorous and the holidays do not have to be extravagant to be stylish.

