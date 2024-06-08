Sara Ali Khan kicks off weekend in style with blue bodycon top and embellished skirt worth Rs 82,500

Sara Ali Khan is shining brightly, not just in the world of films but in fashion as well. Whether she’s donning traditional attire or rocking a contemporary ensemble, one thing that remains constant is that she exudes panache in every look.

When it comes to Western wear, Sara’s choices are as diverse as they are stunning. Co-ord sets, mini dresses, and shorts dominate her collection. Just last evening, June 7, Sara treated us and her fans to yet another glimpse of her sartorial prowess. Let’s check out her latest look, which effortlessly stole the spotlight.

Sara Ali Khan’s latest look

Sara attended an event last night and opted for a bold and vibrant look featuring a blue bodysuit with a closed neckline that accentuated her frame. But it was her skirt that truly grabbed attention! She went for a neon-coloured pencil skirt from the shelves of Kanika Goyal Label, adorned with intricate sequin embellishments.

The midi skirt, which just finished right above her ankles, featured eye-catching designs in shades of blue and pink, crafted from shimmering sequins. It gave the statement piece an extra edge, and set it apart from the ordinary. Her skirt comes with a whopping price tag of Rs. 82,500.

A vibrant outfit like Sara’s is ideal for a night out on the town with friends. Whether you’re hitting up a trendy club or enjoying dinner at a stylish restaurant, this ensemble will ensure all eyes are on you. If you're celebrating a birthday, whether it's your own or a friend's, The Gaslight actress' eye-catching attire is a great choice to ensure you look and feel fabulous for the occasion.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan’s accessories and glam

But Sara’s style prowess doesn’t stop there; make-up and accessories were equally on point. The Murder Mubarak actress donned a stunning pair of golden earrings adorned with multicoloured stones from the brand Anatina. Paired with these statement earrings were chic strappy sandals from Ninewest in pink, completing her look with elegance.

In terms of make-up, she opted for a soft and striking make-up look, starting with pink eyeshadow, which enhanced her eyes with a subtle pop of colour. She adorned her lips with nude lipstick. Her make-up also featured arched brows that framed her face and drew attention to her eyes. A touch of blush on her cheeks added a natural flush. She neatly tied her hair with the middle part, which finished her look.

While we are waiting eagerly for the next fashion statement from Sara Ali Khan, there is one thing we can be sure about – she always impresses us and continues to mesmerise us with how she dresses well and carries herself beautifully.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon’s co-ord set paired with Dolce and Gabbana pumps is all things feminine and floral