Sara Ali Khan lookbook: 5 ways to style simple ethnic outfits for family gatherings

Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress with her simple yet elegant fashion choices. Known for her beautiful ethnic fits, she has definitely made her way to people’s fashion watchlists. If you have a family gathering or any simple festivities coming up, here are 5 outfits ideas you can borrow from her wardrobe.

How to style 5 ethnic outfits like Sara Ali Khan

1. Sharara Suit

During her visit to Australia, Sara Ali Khan pulled off a lovely white sharara suit. The short kurti featured black threadwork designs all over and along the borders. Adding a lush touch, the half-sleeved top also fashioned some mirrorwork.

The sharara style pants and dupatta mirrored the same detailing as the kurti. Accessorizing with silver danglers and a metallic bangle set, the actor chose to fashion a pair of ivory-colored juttis to complete her outfit. Flaunting her natural locks, she opted for a hydrating base and a glossy nude-colored lip shade.

2. Anarkali Suit

Celebrating the response to her film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the diva posted some pictures in an elegant Anarkali suit. Choosing a solid white palette, the top featured a round neck cut and three-quarter sleeves with a lacy border.

Khan styled this Anarkali with straight white colored pants mirroring the lacy design as the sleeves. Leaving her hair untied, she accessorized with a pair of jhumkas and metallic kadas. Keeping it natural, she chose a hydrated look and a peachy lip shade to complete her look.

3. Brocade Suit

For a Diwali party at the Pataudi house, the star kid pulled off a brocade suit. Designed on a shiny purple fabric, the full-sleeved top featured a heavy golden brocade pattern all over. The sleeves fashioned a wide gold-colored border which was mirrored on the hem as well as the dupatta.

Instead of choosing a bottom in the same color palette, the actor chose a chrome-colored churidar to complete her look. With golden juttis, she flaunted her straightened locks and accessorized with heavy earrings. Opting for a nude base, she added final touches with some bronzer and a nude brown lip shade.

4. Blue Anarkali Suit

Celebrating a gathering with her friends, she dressed up in a royal blue Anarkali suit. The top was beautifully put together with gold-toned laces all over. The full-length kurta featured a key-hole neck design and three-quarter sleeves.

The Sky Force actor topped the look with a net dupatta featuring the same border as the kurta. Showing off her natural hair, she accessorized with jhumkas and ear chains. Some eyeshadow and eyeliner tied her look together along with some cheek tint and a brown lip shade.

5. Churidar Suit

Pulling out a traditional Zardosi look, Sara dressed up in a silk suit. Featuring a short Anarkali kurti, the pink-toned top was stitched with a high-neck collar and full sleeves. With a classic zardosi gold border, she completed the look with pista-colored churidar.

Tying her back in messy pleats, Khan accessorized with a gold-toned and emerald studded maang tikka. Completing her look with earrings from the same set, she opted for a pair of gold-toned juttis. Choosing a natural base, she blushed her cheeks and added some heavy mascara and a glossy pink lip shade.

What do you think of Sara’s ethnic collection? Let us know in the comments below.