Sara Ali Khan looks ‘zara hatke’ as she gives major summer vibes in a yellow Manish Malhotra saree

Summer isn't all about the biggest bummer called warm winds and sweat. Perhaps we can also be grateful for its contributions to the sartorial realm. Aren't we able to deal with the excessive heat with fabrics that are easy on our skin? Grab some gold medals for outfits of the season. Sara Ali Khan had her very own sunshine level of slay in a saree today and we will tell you how perfect her ethnic look is for wedding-goers to recreate. One thing is clear - ain't no Summer without yellow and its shades.

Yellow sarees are a vibrant and eye-catching choice that can make a stylish statement on any occasion. It comes in a wide range of shades, from pale pastels to bright and bold hues. Some widely-adored variations include lemon yellow, golden yellow, mustard yellow, and marigold yellow. Consider a saree with intricate embellishments like zari work, sequins, embroidery, or mirror work. These can add a touch of glamour and make your attire more suitable for a wedding setting.

When it comes to styling, yellow sarees can be paired with contrasting or complementary blouse colours. Gold or antique gold jewellery works well with yellow sarees. Consider wearing statement pieces like a choker necklace, jhumkas or bangles to enhance the overall aesthetic.

Sara Ali Khan looks elegant in a designer saree

As anyone who knows Sara, she and a saree can create the prettiest picture ever. We checked out her recent look for the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, a movie starring the Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, and Khan looked ravishing. For the said event, she was styled by Tanya Ghavri in a Manish Malhotra saree.

Malhotra is a celebrated fashion designer, couturier and revered outside the walls of Bollywood as well. He's done it all and the world is well-learned of his craft and creations. His sarees are known for their unique drapes and styles. He often incorporates contemporary elements into traditional silhouettes, resulting in modern and chic saree designs. Colors often include rich jewel tones, metallic shades, and classic neutrals, ensuring a wide variety for different preferences and occasions.

Whether you're attending a wedding, festive celebration, or any special occasion, Malhotra's saree can make a stunning statement and showcase your style in a distinctive and glamorous way.

Her mulmul-made set featured a saree and a sleeveless blouse. Khan's not-so-plain saree was designed with a striking gold foil border and criss-cross detailing. It looked stunning on her as the hot pink border may have been beneath the shiny, metallic border but was fully focused on popping out. There were motifs on her pallu, giving it a fashionable look.

We bet you have at least one pair of jhumkas, right? Khan too wore one and had lots of bangles stacked. Her straight hairdo was styled by Sanky Evrus, who twisted a couple of strands at the front and clipped them in. Sara's makeup done by Vardan Nayak was a spread of mini bindi, black eyeliner, gold shimmer eyeshadow and lip gloss.

Overall, Sara Ali Khan’s look can be re-created if you’d want to attend a summer wedding. A saree with a perfect shade of yellow, some jhumkas, sandals, and a pretty hairdo with flowers shall make you look the prettiest for a wedding party, be it in the noon or the evening.

