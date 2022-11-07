Sara Ali Khan loves her tee time but not without cargo pants and a Christian Dior bag; Yay or Nay?

Talking about tees feels satisfying and here we are not wanting to send these out from our closets as each season passes up. Sure, we have our tastes evolving but with time we've only gravitated much towards t-shirts making these permanent and irreplaceable residers. All for what comfort-chic formula these come with. The style dos for fall are many from sweaters to leather and boots and to plus up your needs are ensembles that look right for wedding celebrations. But, it seems like Sara Ali Khan just put summer in her recent OOTD and we're pretty intrigued.

No brownie points for guessing that she too has leaned towards cargo pants much like what Ananya Panday would style her going-out look with. Clearly, cargo pants are popping and looking stylish. Celebrity-approved and tested, still grounded in doubts? Sara made us do a total cent percent bet on cargo pants and an all-cool combo that featured a t-shirt too.

Did we all just find ourselves softening to this team? Yes, we are all flattered. The 27-year-old was spotted yesterday exiting a restaurant in Mumbai with her friend and she was in a casual outfit with a touch of sporty look. Her shoes here did some major talking.

Sara Ali Khan goes chic in a t-shirt and cargo pants teamed with a Christian Dior bag

The Atrangi Re actress rocked a cropped blue Stormi t-shirt from Garage. The navy blue number had short sleeves, a close-neck, and a curved asymmetric hem. Printed as 'Bite Me', the Rs.2,043.57 tee was clubbed with cargo pants which were belted up with a brown accessory. Her pants had many pockets and was a complete steal of a look with her cute shoulder bag from Christian Dior. The latest to pick up one of these saddle bags, it featured the brand's signature blue Dior Oblique motif, a 'D' stirrup clasp, and also gold-finish metal 'CD.

Sara's look was pretty raw in terms of makeup and hairdo. Looks like she has her eyebrows filled in, her upper eyelashes lined with a thin stroke of kohl, and her hair was mostly wavy and a bit straightened at the front.