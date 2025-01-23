Sara Ali Khan mixes playful colors with practical style, pairing an orange crop top with trendy cargo jeans for a fresh look

Sara Ali Khan’s simple take on fashion has our hearts. With her charm and cool style, the actress effortlessly makes a casual outfit look super stylish. She was recently spotted in a cool and chic mood, bringing bright colors to the screen. Sara commanded attention with her bold and bright orange top, casually styled with sporty cargo jeans. Let’s take a closer look at her look!

The Sky Force actress, with her less-is-more approach, rocked her look in this simple outfit. She wore a bright orange crop top with half-sleeves and a neckline that featured a hint of cleavage, effortlessly elevating her appearance. The fitted style of the top gave a glimpse of the actress’s well-maintained figure.

This orange top is just the right addition to your everyday wardrobe. Not only that, but college girls can also incorporate this style to amp up their campus looks effortlessly.

Just like the top, Sara Ali Khan’s bottoms were equally cool. The bold top was complemented by casual cargo jeans with front pocket details.

Her accessories were casual-friendly. The stud earrings adorned her ears, while the wristwatch added a fashionable yet functional touch to her appearance. Always being on the go, the actress carried a multi-colored striped bag on her shoulder.

The flawless glow on her face was undoubtedly attractive. With a hydrated look, she added some lip gloss and let her natural beauty shine through. As for her hair, it was half-tied. She pulled the front strands back and secured them into a bun, ensuring they stayed out of her face. Paired with cushion-soled white flat footwear, the actress was ready to seize the day.

Sara Ali Khan’s outfits are perfect for minimally aesthetic casual appearances. You can wear this look everywhere—from shopping to traveling. Depending on the type of outing, you can tweak the style. For shopping, you could accessorize this ensemble with Gen-Z’s favorite earrings, while for a casual coffee date, you could leave your hair open and add some makeup glam. This outfit can easily blend with your signature fashion game.

How would you style this outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

