Sara Ali Khan opts for affordable Summer fashion as she stuns in an Ambraee sharara set; Guess the price?

It's a sign that we all need the best of Summer shararas and we have the one. Often regarded as a festive or ceremonial-appropriate outfit, sharara sets can be comfortably donned this season with appropriate fabric selections and prints for regular wear as well. It's true because reality struck us when Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently dressed in one of these desi combos. Vicky Kaushal, her Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star, was also present, and they looked stunning!

There are numerous pieces of advice on what you should initially follow and what you should never look at when picking out an outfit. Shararas in soft, pastel colours such as mint green, baby pink, sky blue, or peach are excellent. These shades not only provide a cool atmosphere, but they also reflect sunlight, lowering heat absorption. Channel a fully summery vibe by choosing sharara ensembles with colourful floral motifs. They are usually extra-famous during the warm season and offer statement-like beauty to all outfits. It is advisable to choose kurtas that are shorter in length, as well as sleeves.

Sara Ali Khan's sharara combo is the printed allure to behold in Summer

Khan's style is definitely at the peak of elegance on most days as she prefers traditional ethnic outfits. She has been photographed countless times wearing pastel-coloured shararas with contrasting or monotone pieces, which she frequently pairs with stunning accessories. No look is put out without adding her own flair - a fine polish with a chic neon statement!

Sara looked radiant again as she was clad in an 'Amishi' set from Ambraee. Priced at Rs 3,000, only, her block-printed and multi-coloured ensemble consisted of a mini peplum-designed kurta with a V neckline which was very well detailed with gota, lace and button details. Her flared number was paired up with wide-leg pants that bore not only flower prints but also stripes and more patterns. It was an outfit completed with a kota doria dupatta.

The Bollywood actress accessorised her look with neon orange bangles and gold juttis. Neon bangles can offer a contemporary and funky edge to your ethnic ensembles. Stacking or mixing neon bangles with other bracelets or bangles makes them look fashionable. Combining neon bangles also with metallic hues, wooden bangles, or even glass bangles can create a whimsical and eclectic aesthetic. Her hairstyle was simple and so was her makeup with kohl and a sheeny pout.

Block printing is an age-old process in which designs are applied to fabric using finely carved wooden blocks. The end result is stunning as it produces uniquely-etched patterns. The most commonly seen outfit creations are prettified with floral or geometric patterns. Floral motifs scream summer, while geometric prints are fully modern. So, what have you convinced this season?

Because block-printed kurtas have their own innate appeal, choose ones sans heavy embroideries and embellishments. These might weigh down one's outfit. Ain't no fun if you do not try new options of pants to style your kurta with. For a fusion appearance, wear it with straight trousers, palazzos or even denim. Also, wrap it all up with some statement accessories like jhumkas or bangles.

