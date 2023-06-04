Sara Ali Khan packs a powerful punch in a fashionable co-ord set; Can you guess the price?

Co-ordinated outfits really do get you everywhere from airports, to brunches and plenty of places. We wear them 24/7, because co-ords are the foundations of not just a stylish but also a promising closet. Are all sets the same? Anyone who rocks one fun print every day knows it is a lot different. This season, we have taken ample leaps into the trend's popularity to only find a great deal of selections from floral, abstract, and the list goes on. Sara Ali Khan's recently-donned outfit is signing on for an extended triumph in the Summer fashion trend checklist.

We just can’t say enough good things about her airport look. It was color-high, cool and comfortable. Co-ordinated chic done the Sara way, yet? Here's your guide. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress returned to Mumbai last night and she was dressed in a three-piece ensemble from Colourful Threads. If you haven't been converted into a co-ordinated outfit fan, here is our attempt at turning you into the biggest but most loyal fan. Are you in the shop for the affordable finds-only phase?

Sara Ali Khan’s co-ordinated combo is in the best interest of Summer chic

With this set, you also get to make your closet local. The India-born brand holds a record of selling night suits, jumpsuits, dresses, Indo-Western outfits and so on. This is your reminder to check out outfits you need all under one roof. Glamor always sashays in Khan's looks and this look was effortlessly associated with simplicity.

Better yet, it is a cotton-made ensemble and as the saying goes, ain't no chill balmy days without cotton outfits (Okay, we made that up). It's true that cotton is where comfort lies. Yellow in Summer? Undoubtedly. And, some colors? Of course! A steal at just Rs 3, 430.00 for a crop top, high-waist and straight-fit pants and a long-sleeved shirt. It bore gold embroidered borders and prints that were uniformly printed with multiple hues. She looked rightly relaxed with a pair of matching yellow juttis and a complementing pink Christian Dior bowling bag.

Sara's hairstyle was simple and her classic kohl look was on-point with brown lipstick.

If styling your shirts with most jeans pants and crop tops is your jam, this collared shirt can set the stage for more perfect looks. Team it with blue wide-leg or skinny-fit denim pants and have a white crop top added to form a casual look. Accessorize with gold bracelets and flat footwear. Not to mention, carry a sling bag or shopping cloth bag with you.

Trust in shorts that are denim. Tuck your shirt in partly and make your look a nattily polished one with a brown belt and round off your casual look with criss-cross, tie-up brown flats.

