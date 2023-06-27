Sara Ali Khan radiates positivity in yellow sharara set by Ridhi Mehra that costs a bomb; Know its price

When it comes to fashion inspiration, Bollywood celebrities never fail to make a statement. Sara Ali Khan, known for her vibrant personality and impeccable style, recently caught everyone’s attention with her radiant appearance in a stunning yellow sharara set designed by the talented Ridhi Mehra.

As fashion enthusiasts and fans eagerly admire Sara’s enchanting look, the question that arises is: What might be the price of this exquisite ensemble? Well, let’s quench your curiosity and delve into the details of Sara Ali Khan’s outfit.

Sara Ali Khan looks absolutely magical in yellow

Sara Ali Khan effortlessly embraced elegance and exuberance as she stepped out in a mesmerizing yellow sharara set. The ensemble, designed by Ridhi Mehra, beautifully accentuated Sara’s youthful charm and vibrant persona. The Yellow Aafeh Peplum With Sharara Set is a handcrafted set that consists of a yellow net embroidered peplum short kurta paired with an organza flared sharara and a net embroidered dupatta with an organza frill. The top has unique and intricate flowery detailing which makes the piece look all the more beautiful and delicate. The deep v-neck further pushes the look to an entirely new level, doesn’t it?

Yellow, often associated with joy, sunshine, and positivity, proved to be the perfect choice for Sara Ali Khan. The vibrant hue harmonized with her vivacious energy, making her shine even brighter. The color yellow symbolizes optimism and optimism, mirroring Sara’s cheerful personality and adding an extra dose of radiance to her overall appearance. Her smile and subtle makeup look made the look shine further. Isn’t her smile super addictive?

With intricate detailing and impeccable craftsmanship, Ridhi Mehra’s designs have become a favorite among celebrities and fashion connoisseurs alike. Her signature style is a fusion of regality, elegance, and modern sensibilities, evident in the stunning sharara set worn by Sara. This brings us to the price of this extravagant creation. This set is worth Rs. 1,05,800. Isn’t that seriously expensive?

Sara Ali Khan’s enchanting appearance in the yellow sharara set by Ridhi Mehra has undoubtedly left a lasting impression. Her ability to radiate positivity and charm through her fashion choices is commendable. But, what did you think of Sara’s outfit? Would you want such a piece of ethnic elegance in your wardrobe? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani proves love is ever-green in halter cutout dress from Cult Gaia; Find out its price