Sara Ali Khan repeats her 2020 blue Anarkali suit like a BOSS; proves sustainability is the new black

Sara Ali Khan, the lovely actress who flawlessly combines traditional and Western ensembles, has proven her stylistic mastery yet again. She recently uploaded some stunning photos of herself wearing an anarkali outfit at a friend's wedding on her Instagram handle. This dress immediately reminded us of her spectacular Diwali 2020 ensemble. It's no secret that Sara can pull off whatever style she puts on, and her Anarkali outfit is an example of that.

The Kedarnath actress, however, is interested in more than simply fashion. She has also embraced sustainable fashion, which is becoming increasingly fashionable in the industry. Sara is at the front lines of a movement that is making sustainable fashion the new black. Keep reading as we decode her look.

Sara Ali Khan exudes magic as she re-wears her royal blue Anarkali suit

The Simmba fame wore a royal blue anarkali outfit and looked gorgeous. The ensemble was created by none other than Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The keyhole neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves on the kurta added a sense of sophistication to the ensemble. The angrakha style top bodice of the kurta drew everyone's attention, adding a regal touch to the outfit. The kurta was further adorned with shimmering golden horizontal striped lace with a captivating gota patti pattern. The lace had not just horizontal lines but also a distinct zigzag design, making it much more appealing. Sara Ali Khan finished her outfit by draping her dupatta over the left side of her shoulder, which added an elegant and traditional touch to her entire style.

Sara Ali Khan completed her look with some lovely accessories and embraced her inner princess. Sara started with flat earrings that were connected with sarasari. If you're wondering what sarasari is, it's the earring attachment that extends from the conventional ear lobe to the front helix point of the ears.

Khan then added a dash of traditional charm to her left hand with a lovely gold-toned kada. She completed the ensemble with a traditional-style gold finger ring and golden chain anklets. Not to mention her golden-adorned juttis, which completed her look perfectly.

Vardan Nayak, her makeup artist, used a matte finish foundation to give her skin a perfect and smooth appearance. Sara's brows were perfectly filled in, framing her face nicely. He added a touch of seductive elegance to her eyelids with smeared eyeliner. Her lashes were mascara-coated, making her eyes stand out. Vardan finished her beauty look with light brown lipstick, which added a subtle yet classy touch to her entire appearance. Sanky Evrus, her hairstylist, made his magic on her hairstyle. Sara's open tresses had been styled with a middle split and her front flicks tucked behind her head, giving her a sophisticated and professional appearance. The remaining hair was placed in the back, giving it a more natural look.

Sara Ali Khan’s blue suit set revival is a regal tale of fashion sustainability and enduring style

This year, Bollywood celebs are making a new trend by embracing sustainable fashion, which is extremely admirable. Deepika Padukone, for example, chose to re-wear her post-wedding dupatta at Diwali 2023, while Alia Bhatt made a statement by re-wearing her wedding saree at the National Award ceremony. Sara Ali Khan has now entered the league by resuming her Anarkali look from Diwali 2020.

What's more striking is how she arranged her hair and accessories differently this time, demonstrating that the same garment can be worn in a variety of ways. It's a welcome shift in the fashion world, where garments are sometimes worn only once.

Personally, we liked how Sara showed off her ingenuity and adaptability by putting a new spin on her attire.

Let us know what you think about sustainable fashion and how Sara Ali Khan nailed her recycled style in the comments section below!

