Sara Ali Khan repeats Rs 1,15,000 Dior poncho at Mumbai airport; styles it EXACTLY with thigh-high suede boots like her 2021 look

For her recent airport look, Sara Ali Khan opted for a cozy, grey full-sleeve top beneath the poncho, maintaining the trendy vibe.

Khushboo Ratda
Written by Khushboo Ratda , Journalist
Updated on Jan 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM IST | 3.2K
Sara repeats Rs 1,15,000 Dior poncho at Mumbai airport & styles exactly like her 2021 look
PC: Viral Bhayani

As we all know, Sara Ali Khan's style statement is quite on the comfy side and something that relates to her personality. Basic kurta sets, cotton pants with a plain top at the airport, and more are what she prefers to wear on a daily basis. Yesterday, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a Christian Dior poncho that came with fringes on its hems. 

Now this is something she had worn in 2021 styled with a turtleneck top, skinny jeans, and thigh-high suede boots in brown. Interestingly, she pulled off a similar look at Mumbai airport again with a Christian Dior poncho that's worth Rs 1,15,000. 

Sara ali khan repeats Rs 1,15,000 Dior poncho at Mumbai airport

Sara ali khan repeats Rs 1,15,000 Dior poncho at Mumbai airport

Interestingly, she styled it exactly but with a grey full-sleeve top. The Kedarnath actress skipped jewelry and completed her airport look with kohled eyes, along with a ponytail. 

Sara Ali Khan's look from 2021


Well, Sara Ali Khan's winter look doesn't get any more luxurious than this. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan made another royal appearance in a white-on-white kurta.

ALSO READ: Mira Kapoor’s Rs 46,200 metal-studded dress proves you can never go wrong with black

Credits: PC: Viral Bhayani and Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Khushboo Ratda

A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles