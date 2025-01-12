Sara Ali Khan repeats Rs 1,15,000 Dior poncho at Mumbai airport; styles it EXACTLY with thigh-high suede boots like her 2021 look
For her recent airport look, Sara Ali Khan opted for a cozy, grey full-sleeve top beneath the poncho, maintaining the trendy vibe.
As we all know, Sara Ali Khan's style statement is quite on the comfy side and something that relates to her personality. Basic kurta sets, cotton pants with a plain top at the airport, and more are what she prefers to wear on a daily basis. Yesterday, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a Christian Dior poncho that came with fringes on its hems.
Now this is something she had worn in 2021 styled with a turtleneck top, skinny jeans, and thigh-high suede boots in brown. Interestingly, she pulled off a similar look at Mumbai airport again with a Christian Dior poncho that's worth Rs 1,15,000.
Interestingly, she styled it exactly but with a grey full-sleeve top. The Kedarnath actress skipped jewelry and completed her airport look with kohled eyes, along with a ponytail.
Sara Ali Khan's look from 2021
Well, Sara Ali Khan's winter look doesn't get any more luxurious than this. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.
Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan made another royal appearance in a white-on-white kurta.
